Will Sun Devils' C.J. Fite Be Among Big 12's Best?
Arizona State is now 77 days away from kicking off the 2025 season against Northern Arizona on August 30.
Kenny Dillingham enters year three of his career as the head coach at his alma matter, and the Sun Devils are moving towards the new year with astronomical hopes after winning the Big 12 conference in 2024.
With the approach to the season inching closer inevitably brings preseason predictions - rankings, all-conference projections, and even Heisman Trophy conversations are at the forefront of discourse currently.
Longtime college football writer Phil Steele revealed his predictions for the 2025 season earlier this week - and Arizona State was well represented in the individual Big-12 awards.
Sun Devil defensive lineman C.J. Fite has been named to Steele's All-Big 12 team ahead of the Texas native's junior season in Tempe.
Fite was impactful from day one as a member of the program after signing with Arizona State out of high school - from the official Sun Devil site.
"Played the fourth-most snaps of any true freshman defender in the Pac-12 and tops among all defensive linemen... He was Top-50 among all true freshmen defenders in the FBS in snaps played and his 350 snaps were third among all true freshmen interior defensive lineman in the FBS for the season."
Fite joins a deep defensive line unit as a presumed starting player - complimenting Zac Swanson, Elijah O'Neal, and others in what could be one of the best defenses in the Big 12.
Four star defensive line recruit Xavier Muhummad spoke on what has drawn him to be interested in Arizona State to our very own Caleb Sisk - which validates the notion that player development is a major factor for upcoming recruits.
"I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue both my academic and athletic career at such a respected university. To have a program of this caliber believe in my potential, not just as a student, but as an athlete who can contribute to a national championship run, is truly an honor. It’s a meaningful step toward achieving a shared goal."
