Correcting Arizona State College Football 26 Ratings: Offense
College Football 26 launched just mere days ago - and the Arizona State Sun Devils are amongst the highest rated teams in the game.
The driving force behind being rated as a top 15 team in the game is an offense that is 91 overall, which comes out to being tied for the highest rated group in the game.
While many individual player ratings were accurate, not every single one was - here are the top offensive players on the roster, and the verdict pertaining to if the rating should be changed.
Jordyn Tyson
Actual: 94
Corrected: 94
This seems to be a quality spot for Tyson - who quickly established himself as one of the most consistent players in college football in 2024.
Sam Leavitt
Actual: 91
Corrected: 94
Higher-tier quarterbacks were generally given lower ratings relative to other positions, but Leavitt is one of the few that deserves to be among the 10 or so highest rated players in the game. The 29 touchdown season in which the now redshirt sophomore took the sport by storm with a big arm, expansive mobility, and the ability to make game-changing plays out of thin air should be enough to place him on the level of Tyson.
Kanye Udoh
Actual: 88
Corrected: 88
The rating that Udoh currently has seems like a solid starting point.
The former Army running back ran for 1,119 yards and 10 touchdowns in an option offense in 2024 - he now comes into a completely different system in Tempe, but should be well-equipped to adapt.
Chamon Metayer
Actual: 86
Corrected: 86
Metayer could be a bit higher, but 86 is a fair point of reference going into the season.
The tight end secured over 300 receiving yards and scored five touchdowns last season. Metayer should be set for an even more fruitful 2025 season in year two with Jason Mohns and Marcus Arroyo.
Jalen Moss
Actual: 85
Corrected: 81
Moss is a great player and a part of why the Sun Devils' wide receiver group looks to be an improvement from 2024, but feels to be more on the level of a Kyson Brown compared to a Ben Coleman at the moment.
Read more on Leavitt being named the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year here, as well as Leavitt, Tyson, C.J. Fite, Xavion Alford, and Ben Coleman being named to preseason All-Big 12 honors here.
