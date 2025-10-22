Arizona State Still Underrated on the National Stage
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are now sporting a 5-2 record after a 26-22 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders last Saturday.
There is a sense of renewed hope surrounding the program following a bounce-back win, but the public perception hasn't reached a consensus despite being ranked 24th in the AP poll.
Arizona State on SI breaks down where numerous outlets have the Sun Devils heading into a big-time week nine matchup against Houston.
CBS Sports - 20
What CBS Sports analyst Brandon Marcello had to say is below.
- "The Big 12 is wide open, thanks in part to Arizona State. The Sun Devils upset undefeated Texas Tech 26-22 in a wild game in the desert just one week after they were bludgeoned by Utah on the road."
- "Arizona State led most of the game, but Texas Tech rallied with backup quarterback Will Hammond and grabbed the lead in the fourth quarter. Then, the Sun Devils went on a game-winning drive in the final minutes. Kenny Dillingham is now 6-1 against ranked teams since 2024."
This is the highest the Sun Devils are ranked amongst major media outlets - and for good reason. The six ranked victories since 2024 and securing a victory that coincided with Sam Leavitt's return after missing the Utah loss.
ESPN - Unranked
ESPN did not include the Sun Devils in the top 25 of the power rankings - pushing the 5-2 Big 12 contenders below the Navy Midshipmen this week.
This is certainly a curious choice, as Navy is currently undefeated, but Arizona State's three best wins this season do not compare to Navy's. The continued disrespect is quite confounding, as Arizona State continues to win facing numerous injuries and always seem to find a way to win in the face of conflict.
Team Rankings - 40
The metric-based predictive site currently has the Sun Devils ranked 40th in the nation - leveling out to eighth in the Big 12 at the moment - this places the team below Kansas, Iowa State, and others.
In a slight sign of respect, Arizona State is considered the fourth most likely team to win the conference behind Texas Tech, Brigham Young, and Cincinnati - the Sun Devils are very much in the conference race, but it still makes little sense that the team is viewed as low as they are at the moment.
Arizona State is seeking to start a new win streak this week when Houston comes to Tempe this Saturday - the game is set to begin at 5 P.M. AZT.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on three major takeaways from the win over Texas Tech here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!