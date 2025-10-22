Arizona State Extends Offers to 2028 and 2029 Wide Receivers
2028 and 2029 prospects may only be in their sophomore and freshman years of high school, but that hasn't stopped Arizona State and head coach Kenny Dillingham from recruiting them.
The Sun Devils recently extended offers to a 2028 and 2029 wide receiver, hoping to get a head start on both of their recruitments.
ASU Offers 2028 and 2029 WRs
After the Sun Devils' upset victory over Texas Tech on October 18, Dillingham and his staff hit the recruiting trail hard, trying to capitalize on the program's momentum from the weekend.
They sent numerous offers to prospects in various classes, including ones to 2028 wide receiver Mylan Griggs from Class Technical High School in Detroit, Michigan, and 2029 wide receiver Maddox Porter from Battle Ground Academy in Nashville, Tennessee.
Where Does ASU Stand in Griggs' Recruitment
247Sports composite rankings list Griggs as a three-star prospect, the No. 134 overall player in the 2028 cycle, the No. 25 wide receiver, and the No. 4 player from Michigan. The Sun Devils were his 21st offer, and Griggs shared that the program had offered him on X.
- "Beyond Blessed to announce that I have received a Offer from Arizona State University," Griggs wrote.
While Griggs is currently a three-star recruit, there's a strong chance that his rating will rise as recruiting sites continue grading the 2028 class. It's rare for Dillingham to target a prospect so far north, but it indicates that the Sun Devils' staff likes the young wide receiver and what he could bring to the program.
As a 2028 prospect, there's still a long way to go in Griggs' process, but Arizona State has at least opened the door to potentially landing him.
Where Does ASU Stand in Porter's Recruitment
Porter is only in his freshman year at Battle Ground Academy, so he doesn't have a star rating yet on recruiting sites, but he's already picking up traction from multiple programs. So far, Porter holds 14 Division I offers, 10 of which are from Power Four schools.
The young wide receiver was on campus in Tempe for Arizona State's game against the Red Raiders. He shared on X that he picked up an offer from the Sun Devils following a conversation with Ryan Hansen, the program's Director of Player Personnel.
- "After a great conversation with [Ryan Hansen] I’m blessed to receive an offer from Arizona State University," Porter wrote.
Like Griggs, Porter's recruitment still has a long way to go, but it's clear that plenty of programs are already interested in him. The Sun Devils' hosting him on campus and offering him should give them a solid start in their attempt to eventually land him.
