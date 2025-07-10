Sam Leavitt Leads Big 12 QB Prospects Group
The Arizona State Sun Devils football program has been going full gear ahead over the last year - experiencing a rise to the top of the Big 12 that was equally historic and stunning.
The universe just fell in place for the program to become a big-time winner - among the pieces of the puzzle that came to be was Sam Leavitt transferring to Tempe from Michigan State after a rocky freshman year in 2023.
Leavitt's performance - 29 total touchdowns and 11 victories later - has earned him substantial positive reception from the outside.
ESPN insider Pete Thamel placed Leavitt at the center of a major discussion around potential 2026 NFL draft prospects - more on the talk surrounding the redshirt sophomore below.
"Nationally, the case for the top of the draft has been made in way-too-early mock drafts. Take your pick from Penn State's Drew Allar, Clemson's Cade Klubnik, Arizona State's Sam Leavitt, Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier and South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers. All could claw their way into the QB1 conversation for 2026."
Leavitt is one of the central figures of what could be an incredible quarterback draft after what was considered a lackluster 2025 group.
Leavitt also headlines a crew of incredibly talented Big 12 quarterbacks that may not be subject to the same
"The Big 12 is led by ASU's Leavitt, who has first-round potential if he continues on his trajectory, but there are several players emerging on NFL radars: Baylor's Sawyer Robertson, Cincinnati's Brendan Sorsby, Iowa State's Rocco Becht, Kansas State's Avery Johnson, TCU's Josh Hoover and Texas Tech's Behren Morton. None are surefire top-50 picks, but there's a case that one or two of them could get there to join Leavitt."
As for the season that is currently at hand, Leavitt is set to face off against Robertson on September 20, Hoover on September 26, Morton on October 18, and Becht on November 1.
These will all be major tests for the rising star - but the infrastructure is in place for an incredibly successful season on the horizon.
Read more on Leavitt being named the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year here, as well as Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, C.J. Fite, Xavion Alford, and Ben Coleman being named to preseason All-Big 12 honors here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Leavitt's upside as an NFL draft prospect next April when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.