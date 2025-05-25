Why Arizona State's Sam Leavitt is Top NFL Prospect
Sam Leavitt has become the face of the Arizona State football program over the last several months - in a season that not even Sun Devil fans saw coming.
The 11-3 record, 29 total touchdowns accounted for, and an undeniable collected confidence has endeared the Michigan State transfer to fans across of college football.
This has resulted in Leavitt not only being considered a possible player in the 2025 Heisman race, but also a potential NFL player in the near future.
Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus is part of the ensemble that is bullish on the ceiling of Leavitt as a prospect at the professional level.
Leavitt came in at number 22 on Chadwick's ranking of top 50 draft prospects in the class of 2026.
More on the spot the talented gunslinger was given below:
"After spending one season at Michigan State, Leavitt transferred to ASU and was one of the biggest reasons why the Sun Devils went from back-to-back 3-9 seasons to winning the Big 12 and making the College Football Playoff quarterfinals."
"The redshirt freshman’s 89.1 PFF grade was ninth among FBS quarterbacks, and he was the only Power Four signal-caller with 80-plus grades both as a passer and as a runner. He was fourth among all quarterbacks in America with a 1.1% turnover-worthy play rate while his 34 forced missed tackles on the ground were fifth among Power Four ones. With superstar running back Cameron Skattebo off to the NFL, there’ll be even more pressure on Leavitt to carry Arizona State’s offense to similar heights."
Leavitt came in as the fifth best at the quarterback position at this moment - trailing Arch Manning of Texas, Cade Klubnik of Clemson, Drew Allar of Penn State, and Garrett Nussmeier of LSU.
The redshirt sophomore ultimately has as good of a shot as anybody to rise even more this season - as he will be given a deeper weapons group, an improved defense, and a coaching staff that is exactly the same as last season's.
The loss of Skattebo will likely bear an adjustment period to begin the season, but it may not end up being a major factor with Shaun Aguano and Kanye Udoh in the fold.
