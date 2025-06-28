What is Arizona State Football's Floor in 2025?
Arizona State's 2024 season could not have gone any better - that is simply not an understatement.
The Sun Devils nearly doubled the six total victories secured between 2022 and 2023 last season in what was the second season of the Kenny Dillingham era.
The season included a Big 12 championship victory, numerous prestigious individual accolades, and an appearance in the College Football Playoff.
Massive expectations now follow the program with just 63 days remaining until the opening contest against Northern Arizona - while those expectations could very well be met, there is a world where a worst-case scenario does come into play.
Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports projected the ceilings and floors of every Big 12 squad heading into the season - while the Sun Devils' ceiling is 12-0 according to Jeyarajah, the floor is substantially more eyebrow raising.
Worst case 7-5: "The Sun Devils have a sneaky difficult schedule. Mississippi State and Texas State are high-variance teams in nonconference play and Baylor, TCU, Utah, Texas Tech and Iowa State are serious conference championship contenders. Every bounce went ASU's way in 2024, but the inverse could happen in 2025."
The non-conference schedule doesn't appear extremely strenuous at the surface - but Mississippi State typically does hold a standout home-field advantage, and Arizona State did very nearly drop the Texas State game last season in San Marcos.
Big 12 play will admittedly be more difficult in 2025 - with trips to potential cold weather spots in Utah, Iowa State, and Colorado - along with a conference-opener in Waco, Texas against Sawyer Robertson's Baylor Bears.
The home schedule is more manageable, but they are set to face Josh Hoover and the Texas Christian Horned Frogs less than a week after the Baylor contest, while they are set to host the most expensive football roster in the conference in Texas Tech on October 18.
Despite the uptick in difficulty, 7-5 feels like a true doomsday scenario.
The Sun Devils are simply too talented on both sides of the ball - they possess two likely first-round talents in the 2026 NFL draft and numerous potential draft picks on the defensive side of the ball.
Do not expect Arizona State to regress much - if at all - during the 2025 season.
