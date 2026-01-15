Arizona State in Contention For 2 Elite 2027 Quarterbacks

Arizona State kicked off the 2027 recruiting cycle with a bang, securing a commitment from Weston Nielsen, a four-star quarterback recruit from Texas.

While the Sun Devils have already added Nielsen to their 2027 class, head coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff have continued pursuing other talented signal-callers, and one national recruiting analyst recently named Arizona State as a contender in the recruitment of two other four-star quarterbacks.

Arizona State Trending For Two Four-Star Quarterbacks

Throughout his tenure in Tempe, Dillingham has had success recruiting quarterbacks, bringing in players such as Cutter Boley, Cameron Dyer, and Jake Fette. He carried that success into the 2027 cycle by landing Nielsen, but the Sun Devils may be looking to add another signal-caller to the class.

According to Rivals’ national recruiting analyst Steve Wilftong, the Sun Devils are competing for two additional four-star quarterbacks: Sione Kaho and Dane Weber.

While there's a strong chance that Arizona State is content with Nielsen and won't target another quarterback in the 2027 cycle, there's a world where Dillingham brings in another signal-caller. Here’s a closer look at both Kaho and Weber and what Wiltfong said about where Arizona State stands in each recruitment.

More on Arizona State's Pursuit of Sione Kaho

Kaho is a four-star quarterback from Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 274 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 19 quarterback, and the No. 2 prospect from Washington.

According to Wilftong, Washington is the frontrunner in Kaho’s recruitment, but there are a few other schools to watch, including Arizona State, Oregon, Stanford, and Duke.

While it remains a long shot for the Sun Devils to land Kaho, it’s clear that Dillingham is at least interested in the Washington native, making his name one for Arizona State fans to watch as the 2027 cycle continues.

More on Arizona State's Pursuit of Weber

Dane Weber is a four-star quarterback from Chaparral High School in Temecula, California. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 356 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 24 quarterback, and the No. 35 prospect in California.

According to Wilftong, Kansas and Cincinnati are currently the top two schools in Weber’s recruitment, but Arizona State isn’t far behind, as the young quarterback is originally from Phoenix.

Weber has been one of Arizona State’s top targets throughout the 2027 cycle. Although the Sun Devils already have Nielsen, it’s not out of the question for Dillingham and company to make a push for Weber as well.

