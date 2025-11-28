All Sun Devils

Arizona State-Arizona Roundtable: Predicting Outcome of Rivalry Game

The Sun Devils have everything to play for in the regular season finale.

Kevin Hicks

Arizona State's Jalen Bates celebrates after defeating Arizona for the Territorial Cup on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. Arizona State won, 41-40. Arizona State Vs Arizona
Arizona State's Jalen Bates celebrates after defeating Arizona for the Territorial Cup on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. Arizona State won, 41-40. Arizona State Vs Arizona / Sean Logan/The Republic
In this story:

TEMPE -- The #20 Arizona State Sun Devils are set to conclude their 12-game regular season slate later today against their bitter rivals in the #25 Arizona Wildcats.

This game has major implications - from control of the Territorial Cup, to potential effects on the Big 12 standings, to building positive momentum towards next season - Arizona State on SI writers predict the ultimate result of the heavyweight battle below.

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; A detail view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Kevin Hicks: Arizona State 27, Arizona 24

The Wildcats are red-hot entering what is arguably the most important Territorial Cup for both programs as far as determining future outlook in many years. Noah Fifita is playing as well as anyone at the quarterback position in the Big 12 over the last month, while Arizona’s secondary has been exceptional - shutting down Kansas’ Jalon Daniels, Cincinnati’s Brendan Sorsby, and Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson in the last three games.

Nov 27, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils tight end Curtis Hodges (86) celebrates after defeating the Arizona Wildcats during the 95th Territorial Cup game at Sun Devil Stadium. Ncaa Football Arizona Wildcats At Arizona State Sun Devils / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Sun Devils are better positioned to combat the defense behind a standout run game, a plethora of high-level weapons (including NFL-bound Jordyn Tyson), and a coaching staff that has dialed the right buttons in most scenarios this season.

Expect Jeff Sims to have a solid game in his final home start, and for kicker Jesus Gomez to show heroics once again with a game-winning field goal for the third 27-24 final score of 2025.

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) gets congratulation froths team mates wide receiver Malik McClain (12) after winning 19-25 over Iowa State in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lizzie Vargas: Arizona State 20, Arizona 17

It’s rivalry week in Arizona, and the Territorial Cup feels like it always finds a way to get interesting, but this year sets up as a classic. Two tough teams trending upward, and a rivalry atmosphere that can change the momentum in a split second. Arizona has been the steadier group overall, especially with how efficient Noah Fifita has been in protecting the football.

Their defense thrives on turnovers, and that's the one area ASU absolutely cannot afford to slip up in again. If Jeff Sims limits mistakes and leans into the run game, the Sun Devils can make this a low-scoring game that they can win.

ASU’s edge comes from being at home, having Jordyn Tyson back close to full strength, and a defense that can disrupt Arizona’s rhythm if it gets pressure early. In the end, ASU’s defense and home crowd give them enough to get a win. 

Arizona State-Arizona is set for a start time of 7 P.M. MST tonight, and is set to be broadcast in front of a national audience on Fox.

Nov 25, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch shakes hands with Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham after winning the Territorial Cup 59-23 at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on major takeaways from the Sun Devils’ convincing win over Colorado in week 13 here.

