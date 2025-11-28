Arizona State-Arizona Roundtable: Predicting Outcome of Rivalry Game
TEMPE -- The #20 Arizona State Sun Devils are set to conclude their 12-game regular season slate later today against their bitter rivals in the #25 Arizona Wildcats.
This game has major implications - from control of the Territorial Cup, to potential effects on the Big 12 standings, to building positive momentum towards next season - Arizona State on SI writers predict the ultimate result of the heavyweight battle below.
Kevin Hicks: Arizona State 27, Arizona 24
The Wildcats are red-hot entering what is arguably the most important Territorial Cup for both programs as far as determining future outlook in many years. Noah Fifita is playing as well as anyone at the quarterback position in the Big 12 over the last month, while Arizona’s secondary has been exceptional - shutting down Kansas’ Jalon Daniels, Cincinnati’s Brendan Sorsby, and Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson in the last three games.
The Sun Devils are better positioned to combat the defense behind a standout run game, a plethora of high-level weapons (including NFL-bound Jordyn Tyson), and a coaching staff that has dialed the right buttons in most scenarios this season.
Expect Jeff Sims to have a solid game in his final home start, and for kicker Jesus Gomez to show heroics once again with a game-winning field goal for the third 27-24 final score of 2025.
Lizzie Vargas: Arizona State 20, Arizona 17
It’s rivalry week in Arizona, and the Territorial Cup feels like it always finds a way to get interesting, but this year sets up as a classic. Two tough teams trending upward, and a rivalry atmosphere that can change the momentum in a split second. Arizona has been the steadier group overall, especially with how efficient Noah Fifita has been in protecting the football.
Their defense thrives on turnovers, and that's the one area ASU absolutely cannot afford to slip up in again. If Jeff Sims limits mistakes and leans into the run game, the Sun Devils can make this a low-scoring game that they can win.
ASU’s edge comes from being at home, having Jordyn Tyson back close to full strength, and a defense that can disrupt Arizona’s rhythm if it gets pressure early. In the end, ASU’s defense and home crowd give them enough to get a win.
Arizona State-Arizona is set for a start time of 7 P.M. MST tonight, and is set to be broadcast in front of a national audience on Fox.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on major takeaways from the Sun Devils’ convincing win over Colorado in week 13 here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!