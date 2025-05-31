Arizona State's Cam Skattebo Discusses NFL Draft Process
There are many legends within the scope of the Arizona State football program.
Terrell Suggs. Danny White. Darren Woodson. Jake Plummer. Pat Tillman.
Cam Skattebo has etched his name amongst the greatest to ever wear the maroon and gold - even in two short seasons in Tempe.
The running back truly did do it all in his debut season with the program - lining up at quarterback, punting the ball, hauling in difficult catches on the sideline that resulted in touchdowns.
Everything the former Sacramento State transfer did in that season - and especially in 2024 - prepared him for the next level.
Skattebo joined the 'St. Brown Podcast' - which is hosted by NFL brother Amon-Ra and Equanimeous
- to discuss a wide array of topics.
First, Skattebo was asked how the draft process treated him.
"It was good... you know, I didn't really expect any of it, you know, but there's things that tire you out, and then there's things that you dreamed of doing that you take advantage of. And you know, I took in every day that I had to, you know, get to that point and make sure that I was on the right path to be successful. So, it was super fun, super exciting, you know meeting new people, getting to know new players, and it's been awesome."
Skattebo was selected early on in day three - landing with the New York Giants with the 105th pick.
This is despite the 5'11" back believing he wasn't going to be selected by the Giants franchise.
"I was actually late to the first meeting ever. On my 30 (top 30 prospect) visit, I was late to the bus pickup. Five minutes late to the bus pickup. So, wow. I thought I was cooked there... and then you know, getting a call on draft night. It's like 'Hey, you're going to be a New York Giant.' And I'm like I'll never be late again, I promise."
The Heisman Trophy contender now figures to have a sizable role as a rookie after rushing for 21 touchdowns in 2024.
Read more about Skattebo's rise to the NFL - including predicting what his rookie season could shape up to look like here, and the reasoning behind choosing a new number at the pro level here.
