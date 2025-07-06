What Were Top Three Cam Skattebo Performances in 2024?
The Arizona State Sun Devils are just eight weeks away from opening a 2025 season in which they could make a return to the College Football Playoff.
The chance to return this year is in no small part to Cam Skattebo, who now resides with the New York Giants after starring in Tempe the two seasons prior.
The Sun Devil great broke numerous single season records in 2024 and was key to a high volume of victories - but what were the single best performances from the dual threat back in what turned into a historic season in the Big 12?
3. Mississippi State
Skattebo did not find the end zone in this matchup, but it didn't matter.
The senior racked up a season high 262 rushing yards and was the catalyst for a first half scoring explosion that saw the Sun Devils tack on 27 points in.
He also was instrumental in closing the Bulldogs out after a comeback attempt - this was the first glimpse of a Heisman caliber season.
2. Brigham Young
Skattebo was once again instrumental in this victory, as he ran for all three of his touchdowns in the first half.
The senior displayed his signature elite contact balance and power - rushing for 147 yards while also making life easier for Sam Leavitt in what was one of the quarterback's better showings during the season as well.
1. Texas
It was always Texas.
While the Iowa State victory was an equally impressive showing, the Texas matchup was on an even bigger stage, and Skattebo delivered.
The star RB not only toughed out 143 yards on the ground throughout the course of the game, he also caught eight passes for 99 yards and completed a 42 yard pass to Malik McClain for a touchdown.
It's very possible that Arizona State doesn't even get within two scores of Texas in the final frame without Skattebo - much less having a chance to secure a victory.
Read more on the Arizona State offense - particularly summarizing each player in three words - from our own Tanner Cappellini here, and more on taking a brief look at where the Sun Devils stack up in a preseason power ranking poll here.
Please let us know your thoughts on what Skattebo's best performances are in a Sun Devil uniform when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.