Where Does Arizona State Stand in Schedule Rankings?
Arizona State began the 2024 season with a modest schedule - the program's signature victory early in that season was a narrow victory over a ranked Utah prior to the late season stretch.
Statement wins over three ranked teams in the last four games of the Big 12 season sealed an appearance in the College Football Playoff and some real credence that the Sun Devils were truly a quality team.
Now, the Big 12 appears to be a bit better heading into the 2025 season as a significantly improved conference across the board and that very well could reflect in Arizona State's strength of schedule ranking going into the season.
Longtime college football writer Phil Steele revealed his take on how difficult the schedule of every team in the nation is - the Sun Devils appear to be taking a step forward compared to their standing last season.
The 2025 strength of schedule rankings per Steele - with other west region teams for reference on Arizona State's placement:
8. UCLA
10. Stanford
18. Colorado
19. Oregon
20. USC
27. Arizona
38. Utah
39. ASU
43. BYU
The Sun Devils have a relatively tempered non-conference schedule once again, although they could face a challenge when traveling to Mississippi State in week two.
The real challenge comes in Big 12 conference play - where they are set to travel to face Baylor, Utah, Iowa State, and Colorado - the latter three contests could be in environments that are facing inclement weather.
The Sun Devils are also set to host Texas Christian and Texas Tech - the two Texas based schools could pose wildly different challenges, but the home field advantage of Mountain America Stadium should aid Kenny Dillingham's team.
Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, a standout supporting cast on offense, a defense that could be among the elite in the Big 12, and an all-star coaching staff put the Sun Devils in a phenomenal position to weather any storm that comes their way in 2025 - the odds are still stacking in Dillingham's favor with just over two months until the season opener.
Read more about rising freshman transfer Jaren Hamilton and his quest to star in Tempe from our own Greg Liodice here, along with answering the question if Arizona State can make another College Football Playoff appearance without winning the Big 12 here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the upcoming Arizona State schedule when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.