Arizona State Opponent Profile: West Virginia
Game 10 of the 2025 Arizona State season is now here as part of the opponent profile series - this week the Sun Devils are set to face Rich Rodriguez and the West Virginia Mountaineers.
This will be a familiar place for Rodriguez - who made three trips to Tempe as the head coach of the Arizona Wildcats. Now, Rodriguez has taken over the Mountaineer program - his alma matter - for a second time after successfully building Jacksonville State into a competent FBS program.
The Sun Devils will be coming off of a bye week following a trip to face Iowa State going into this November 15 meeting, while the Mountaineers are set to host Colorado the week prior.
This could be a tricky contest to navigate for Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State - as Rodriguez is typically best known for getting the best results out of his programs when the expectations aren't exactly present.
The Mountaineers will face challenges when it comes to stacking up with the majority of the conference on a week-by-week basis - as the quarterback situation is uncertain, with a battle between Jaylen Henderson and Nicco Marchiol looking to extend well into the summer.
There are some foundational pieces on the West Virginia roster that could inspire confidence despite the uncertainty at quarterback - running back Jahiem White returns for year three with the program after running for 1,687 yards and 11 touchdowns across his first two in Morgantown.
Hudson Clement was a bright spot for a West Virginia offense that was anemic at times last season as well, hauling in 51 receptions for 741 yards and five scores.
The Mountaineer defense is set to face substantial changes this season - that was the bright spot of the squad last season, but Rodriguez will need to replenish much of the depth via the transfer players that were brought in.
Ultimately, this is another game that the potent Arizona State offense should be too much for a defense facing many questions to handle, and the potentially improved Sun Devil defense could wreak havoc for an unexperienced quarterback in a hostile environment.
