3 Sun Devil Football Stars Who Could Play in Olympics
As most within the world of sports know, the 2028 Summer Olympics will be moving forward with flag football as an official sport. How does that impact the Arizona State football program?
It may or may not end up meaning anything within the context of the Sun Devil program, but the current team does possess NFL caliber athletes that surely have the ability to eventually represent team USA in 2028 or 2032.
Three current Sun Devil stars that have the potential to play at the highest level - on the world stage:
QB Sam Leavitt
The competition to play quarterback for the U.S. flag football team will be fierce.
Former Sun Devil Jayden Daniels could step in the role without issue. As could Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and many others.
Leavitt is still capable of taking on the mantle eventually regardless of competition being faced.
Leavitt's game is almost tailor-made for a flag football format - the current Heisman contender is big-armed, athletic, and supremely confident.
That all translates to what could be a successful player on a world stage.
WR Jordyn Tyson
The potential top wide receiver prospect in the 2026 NFL draft could be in a similar position as Leavitt.
While there will be ample competition - from Arizona Cardinals star Marvin Harrison Jr., to Minnesota Vikings megastar Justin Jefferson, Tyson surely has a game that could translate well to flag football - a quick release off of the line of scrimmage, generally sure hands, and elusiveness.
It would be more likely for Tyson to represent an Olympic squad in 2032, but it is still fascinating to ponder on in the meantime.
DB Xavion Alford
Alford is the outside-the-box answer for the third spot here.
The talented DB enjoyed the best year of his collegiate career in 2024 after missing two full seasons of action - and reminded scouts why he was a former five-star recruit.
The starting corner projects as a potential NFL talent, and has clear upside to become a quality player at the NFL level.
