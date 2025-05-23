How Leavitt and Tyson NFL Fates Could Help ASU Football
A Big 12 championship capped off an incredible season for the 2024 Arizona State Sun Devils.
They are now moving on to the current season at hand - and while making a return trip back to the College Football Playoff would be huge for the future of the program, the key could be in how two star players develop in the coming months.
Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson seem to be the pair of players that fans and media alike return to when talking about the Sun Devils.
Rightfully so.
The pair broke out as two of the best players at their positions - and in college football at-large over the course of last season.
Now is time for the duo to take the next step as both collegiate talents and NFL prospects under the tutelage of Kenny Dillingham.
Leavitt was once described by John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports as the 'most important' player of the Dillingham era, and that sentiment appears as true as ever in the moment.
Leavitt was so good in spring practices in 2024 that fellow prized four-star recruit Jaden Rashada transferred out of Tempe - and the gunslinger backed it up over the course of the season.
If Leavitt and Tyson can expand their respective games even further in 2025, it seems inevitable that both will wind up as first-round picks in April.
This is vital to the future of Sun Devil football - as it affirms that Dillingham and staff are set to develop overlooked prospects in the most innovative ways possible.
Tyson going from a three-star recruit and Colorado transfer to potentially the best wide receiver in the 2026 NFL draft class would reflect immeasurably well on WR coach Hines Ward, and could potentially set the foundation for talents such as Devin Fitzgerald to continue the has been started at the position.
Leavitt could do the same. Manny Wilkins, Jayden Daniels, Jaden Rashada - and everyone in between were held back one way or another. Leavitt possesses all of the talent necessary to be successful at both levels of the game, while also having the backing of an incredible coaching staff.
Jake Fette - an elite four-star QB recruit in the 2026 class - could be the next in line to work towards expanding on what has been built over the last handful of seasons.
Read more on Tyson and Leavitt's future prospects when it comes to potential NFL futures here and here
Please let us know your thoughts on what Leavitt and Tyson mean to the Arizona State football program when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.