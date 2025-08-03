A Must-Land 2027 Name to Know For Arizona State
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been building their recruiting board for the 2027 recruiting cycle, as they have already landed a large majority of the guys that were on their 2026 recruiting board. They have missed on a few names, but they have landed a large majority of the guys you would hope to land if you are an Arizona State fan.
A year ago, you could look back and question who the top target was for the Sun Devils, as well as who the must-land player was for them in the 2026 class. While you could argue many guys, some of the popular names to note included Jake Fette and Cardae Mack.
Fette is the signal-calling QB commit for the Sun Devils in the class, and has been one of the better players in the class at the QB position. He is a player that was featured at the Elite 11 due to his ability to create plays and was recognized for the skills that he has.
With Sam Leavitt going out the door sooner than later, it became more visible that he was the top guy at the position, and could find a way to see the field sooner than many anticipate, as Arizona State Sun Devils On SI projected him to be on the field sooner rather than later.
Mack is a freak athlete, and a very talented running back, who has just seen the success of Cam Skattebo. Any running back who has seen the success he brought to the table should be giving the Sun Devils a look, and that is exactly what "All-Day" Mack did. Mack was one of their top guys and could be argued as their number one.
Now it is time to talk about the must-land for the Sun Devils in the 2027 class. That player is in-state wide receiver prospect Zerek Sidney. Not only is Sidney arguably one of the better if not the best, in-state players, but he is one of the top receivers, and has been recruited by many different programs. The tone has been set by many schools, but the Arizona State Sun Devils will do whatever they can to bring him in.
Sidney holds offers from many teams, but the biggest challenger for the prospect at this time will be the USC Trojans alongside the Washington Huskies, and a few more programs. Sidney has plenty of talent to be recognized as a home run. Commit for wherever he goes, and best believe Kenny Dillingham and his staff will do whatever it takes to land him.
