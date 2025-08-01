Commitment Day: Arizona State Target Viliami Moala Makes His Decision
The Arizona State Sun Devils are always looking to bring the best of the best to Tempe, with hopes of landing their next top prospects in the class.
The Sun Devils are in a solid spot at this time with the class, as they have landed many of their top targets in the class. They have landed the commitment of many different prospects, including players on both the offensive side and defensive side of the football. The Sun Devils have landed many different prospects, including their top quarterback target. That player being Jake Fette. Fette is arguably the best player in the nation at his position at certain aspects of the game, but what is for certain is his ability to be one of the best gunslingers with and without pressure.
One of their top defensive side of the football is Jalen Williams. Williams is gearing up for a huge season with the Kell Longhorns and he is a Arizona State Sun Devils commit, as he is one of the top players in the defensive back room for this cycle. He plays at Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia, and is one of the names to note, as he battles back from injury and will be cleared for contact with the Corky Kell.
The Sun Devils have another target set to come off the board later today, as the commitment will come from one of their top players on the defensive line. This commitment is coming from Viliami Moala, who is a defensive lineman from the state of Alabama.
He attends Thompson High School, which is arguably the best high school football program in the state of Alabama, and is the top remaining target for the Sun Devils on the defensive line at this time, which we all know is what they need the most away from the Wide Receiver position. He will announce between many different schools, including the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Arizona Wildcats, the North Carolina Tar Heels, and many more programs, which has slowly started to become a premier commitment that will be one of the biggest decisions in the class for all of these schools. One could argue that the Sun Devils need him more than anyone does.
We will see how things play out later today with a commitment that could be one of the biggest additions for the Sun Devils in the class.
