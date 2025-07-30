All Sun Devils

Overviewing Arizona State's 2026 In-State Commits

Digging deep into the Arizona State Sun Devils in-state commits

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham listens to a question during a joint news conference with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian before facing off in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham listens to a question during a joint news conference with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian before facing off in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Arizona State Sun Devils have landed many different talented prospects in the state of Arizona. They have landed two total prospects in the state at this time. The Arizona State Sun Devils have been targeting more players from inside the state with a large majority of the prospects they have landed coming from the state of Texas.

Arizona State Sun Devils On SI went into detail about who the commits from inside the state are, as well as more valuable information that someone should know.

Zeth Thues - In-State Commit for the Arizona State Sun Devils

Dec 31, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The Peach Bowl trophy is displayed next to the Texas Longhorns and Arizona State Sun Devils helmets during the Joint head coaches Press Conference at the Westin Peachtree Plaza in Atlanta, Georgia on Dec. 31, 2024, ahead of the Peach Bowl College Football Quarterfinal Game on New Years Day. Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian joined Arizona Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham at the press conference. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network / Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The talented prospect is one of the better commits in the class, and is one of the two current in-state commits for the Arizona State Sun Devils at this time.

Thues is a safety prospect from the state of Arizona, who attends Liberty High School. He has been committed to the Sun Devils for quite some time now, and is expected to have a massive high school season. He has plenty of potential, and is quickly becoming more of an underrated pick up out of the state of Arizona.

He has detailed his commitment to the Arizona State Sun Devils in the past, as well as discussing the class as a whole.

"It’s a good feeling, knowing that my future is in good hands. The coaching staff is truly about developing us and players, but most importantly, as people, so I feel good about that,' the Arizona State Sun Devils commit stated to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI. "I think we are picking up some good kids who are ready to come in and get to work. I’ve got to connect with a few of them on my official, and they are all good people who seem ready to get to work."

Sinei Tengei - In-State Commit for the Arizona State Sun Devils

Tengei is the other in-satte prospect away from the talented safety prospect named Zeth Thues. Tengei attends Westwood High School, and is one of the better players from that part of Arizona. he held offers from many different programs, but felt the Arizona State Sun Devils was the school for him.

He committed to the Sun Devils over the Boise State Broncos, the BYU Cougars, and many different programs. He has been committed to the Sun Devils since June 11th, and was a massive win for the Sun Devils overall.

Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.