ASU Hockey Secures Yet Another NHL-Bound Commitment
The Arizona State Sun Devils just secured yet another commitment from the CHL.
This time, it’s defenseman Justin Kipkie, a towering fifth-round draftee from the Minnesota Wild, and captain of the Victoria Royals of the WHL.
Originally, Kipkie was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in 2023, but given the uncertainty of the Coyotes franchise at the time, he opted not to sign with them — only to get drafted again in the 2025 Draft by the Minnesota Wild.
Kipkie is going to be a massive addition to ASU’s blue line, as not only is he huge in stature (6-foot-4, 207 pounds), but he plays a responsible defensive game. As a 19-year-old, he plays with a kind of patience that’s only instinctual. Some defensemen have to work on those instincts for years before they finally get it.
Another aspect of Kipkie’s game is the offense he can bring to a squad. In his final two years as a junior, he posted 28 goals and 86 assists, which will be a welcoming addition to a blue line that is essentially built from scratch .
Kipkie will most likely be used on the power play, a power play that hardly needs any help, but now gets a bonus addition.
Standing where the Sun Devils currently are now, it doesn’t look like they have many defensemen that can score the puck, so Kipkie has the ability to be the offensive defenseman that they need.
Anytime his team goes on an odd-man rush, Kipkie is always a willing participant to join in. He already has a booming shot that’s ready to rip at any given moment, so defenses and opposing netminders need to be on the lookout anytime he’s in the o-zone.
Obviously, with the odd-man rushes, there comes some risk, and no rush is ever the same. Given that he tends to rush more often than the typical defender, there will need to be an extra forward to cover his position should there ever be a turnover.
Arizona State is already looking promising this season, especially because forward and first-round draft pick Cullen Potter will have another college season under his belt.
With Potter’s electric speed, you’ll have to expect a number of odd-man rushes. His first career goal in college was one of the niftiest plays you’ll see from a then-17-year-old.
The point is, Potter has incredible vision, and he looked like a player who was way ahead of his time.
Coming on the rush, just envision Kipkie trailing into the slot, with Potter dropping a backhand pass for a Kipkie one-timer to send Mullett Arena into a frenzy.
Now close your eyes and play it over in your head.
Not so bad, huh?
The addition of Kipkie is only going to open doors for this program moving forward, and could very well open a pathway to the NHL for him.
