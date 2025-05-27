Arizona State Athletics Showcasing Excellence
The Arizona State Sun Devils look to be in good hands under Graham Rossini - who just completed year one as the Athletic Director in Tempe.
Arizona State saw four distinct programs win Big 12 championships in each of their debut seasons in the conference - that is just further proof that athletic excellence is attainable no matter the sport in Tempe.
A brief rundown on the four teams that secured conference titles in the 2024-25 season:
Football
The football program has famously rebounded incredibly well from being constrained by NCAA sanctions - as they finished the last season in Pac 12 play with a paltry 3-9 record.
The opening voyage in the Big 12 couldn't have gone better, as the Sun Devils took the conference grown this past December, and could very well be the favorites to do just that again.
The program is in the right hands under Kenny Dillingham - Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson look to be at the forefront of expanding on last season's success come August.
Volleyball
The volleyball program experienced a monumental 2024 season.
The team went an unbelievable 30-3 over the course of the season, took the Big 12 crown, and won an NCAA tournament game prior to losing the second game of the slate to Texas A&M.
It's only up from here for head coach JJ Van Niel and company.
Swimming & Diving
Much of the attention goes to the football and basketball programs in Tempe, but excellence across all sports should absolutely be applauded.
That includes the men's and women's swimming and diving programs - who both won their inaugural Big 12 championships in March.
From the official Sun Devil athletics site:
"No. 4/17 Sun Devil Swim and Dive became the 2025 Big 12 Champions, giving the women's team their first conference championship in program history and the men's team their first Big 12 championship in program history."
The Sun Devils are known for excellence in Olympic sports and the support is needed for those programs as much as the most prominent ones.
