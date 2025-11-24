ASU QB Among Conference’s Best Despite Struggles vs. Colorado
TEMPE -- Arizona State is entering the 14th and final week of the 2025 regular season with a fighting chance to compete for the Big 12 title for another season.
A large reason behind this has been the stability at quarterback - even with the devastating injury that derailed Sam Leavitt's season.
Arizona State on SI ranks the five best players at the quarterback position moving into the week 14 games below.
5. Jeff Sims
Sims has made the most of his time as Arizona State's starting quarterback over the last three games.
While the senior struggled with ball security in the win over Colorado, he was still effective when he needed to be and made several big-time throws. Although running wasn't a particular strength in this game either, he is always a threat to be utilized in the run game in any manner.
Sims isn't going to typically pop off the charts or the screen, but he has been extremely reliable in general in what has been an incredible redemption story.
4. Behren Morton
Morton is playing standout football over the last three games since he returned from an early-season injury that was aggravated on Oct 11 against Kansas.
Morton is posting a career-best passer rating (162.6) and has done an admirable job when it comes to evenly distributing targets while limiting turnovers for one of the best offenses in the nation.
The senior has been far from a reason why the Texas Tech Red Raiders would fall short of a Big 12 title.
3. Devon Dampier
Dampier's improvement as a passer has been on display virtually all season, as the New Mexico transfer has posted a career-best passer rating (141.2) and QBR (82.7) - which ranks inside of the top 10 in the entire FBS.
The junior has only thrown for five interceptions, has been a consistent threat in the running game (has accounted for seven rushing scores), and has been quite good as a downfield passer as well.
2. Jalon Daniels
Daniels is likely playing the best football of his career in 2025 - it's a shame that the Kansas Jayhawks are in danger of missing a bowl game.
1. Noah Fifita
Fifita has arguably had a stronger season in 2025 compared to his breakout 2023 season - having a nearly two-month stretch of incredible football to show for his worst game of the season in an ugly loss to Iowa State.
The Sun Devils will have to put in work to contain the redshirt junior gunslinger on Friday night in Tempe.
