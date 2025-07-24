Molly Miller Ready to Bring ASU Women's Basketball Back
The Arizona State women's basketball program has had a rough time adjusting to the NIL era over the first half of the 2020s decade.
Charli Turner Throne oversaw two of the least successful campaigns of her two-decade tenure in Tempe before retiring and handing the reigns to Natasha Adair - the program only won 29 games across three seasons with the former Deleware head coach leading the sidelines.
This disastrous multi-year run lead the Sun Devils to Grand Canyon head coach Molly Miller - who has won over 80% of games coached in 10 seasons at the collegiate level.
While the Sun Devil women's basketball program isn't in optimal position currently, it can be turned around rather quickly - at least according to Miller in a talk with media on Wednesday.
"To me, we want to compete for conference championships and then go to the big dance and I'm not going to undersell this team. Could it potentially take some time? Yes, but this team has the capability to do that because I think their heart is going to be the biggest asset to them and how they play and they're going to play the right way and I'm excited to see what that looks like. When you have this capability to recruit from the portal, you can make a quick turnaround."
Miller returns several players from the 2024-25 squad, while also bringing in a handful of transfers and only one incoming freshman - the ceiling in year one of a rather challenging Big 12 conference is up in the air, but the culture is being built up in a similar manner of what Kenny Dillingham has ushered into the football program.
In conclusion, the Arizona State women's basketball program has been in limbo for several seasons, but Graham Rossini's hiring of Miller has put them back on track moving forward - which should be accompanied with NIL improvements and a renovation of the home basketball arena in coming years.
