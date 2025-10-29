Cam Skattebo Timeline: When RB Could Return to Giants After Complicated Ankle Injury
Giants running back Cam Skattebo suffered a horrific lower leg injury during his team's loss to the Eagles in Week 8 last Sunday.
After a second-quarter pass thrown in his direction by quarterback Jaxson Dart fell incomplete, the rookie RB's right ankle was rolled up on by linebacker Zach Baun. He was taken off the field in an air cast, and team doctors later revealed he had suffered a dislocated ankle.
Skattebo then went directly to a local Philadelphia hospital, underwent near-immediate surgery, was by Eagles head of security "Big Dom" with Philly cheesesteaks, posted an encouraging message on his social media, and was discharged a day later.
New details emerge about Cam Skattebo ankle injury
Needless to say, it's been a whirlwind couple of days for Skattebo. After undergoing successful surgery on his right ankle earlier this week, the 23-year-old has now returned to New York—and new details have since emerged about the severity of his injury.
According to a report on Wednesday from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Skattebo not only suffered a dislocated ankle that resulted in an open wound, but also a fractured fibula and a ruptured deltoid ligament. Ouch.
So when can the Giants expect their electric running back to return? Let's have a look.
When is Cam Skattebo expected to return to Giants?
While Skattebo was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday and will miss the remainder of the 2025 NFL campaign, Giants fans have reason to be hopeful about the running back's future in New York.
According to Rapoport, the Giants expect Skattebo to be ready for next season. He added that the injury carries roughly a six-month recovery timeline—meaning that even at the latest, he should be ready for the team's OTAs and minicamp next spring.
What will the Giants' offense miss in Skattebo’s absence?
Skattebo became quite the sparkplug for what was a relatively stagnant Giants offense to begin the 2025 season. Over New York's first eight games, the 23-year-old carried the ball 101 times for 310 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and scored five touchdowns on the ground. Additionally, he caught 23 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
The Giants will now lean on running backs Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary out of the backfield as they look to improve upon their 2-6 start to the year.
Sans Skattebo, New York will welcome the 49ers to MetLife Stadium in Week 9 for a 1:10 p.m. ET kickoff.