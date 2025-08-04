EXCLUSIVE: Alexander Herrera Talks Latest Thoughts on Arizona State
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been targeting many different prospects in the 2027 recruiting class, including one of the better offensive tackles in the class. That player being Alexander "Big Country" Herrera, who currently holds 18 offers.
Herrera is one of the top players at the position and brings a lot of talent from the state of Texas, as he is one of the most targeted players in the class thus far. Herrera recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI for an interview to detail his current recruitment and more key details.
"I have been doing research on the education you can get there, very impressed! I have yet to be on campus, but the coaching staff continues to be genuine and eager to get me out to Tempe soon! ASU's program is a no-nonsense program, and I believe they will have a great run this year," The Arizona State Sun Devils target stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his latest thoughts on the program.
The talented offensive lineman is hopeful he can speak with the head football coach of the program. In this case it would be one of the best head football coaches in the game of football, Kenny Dillingham.
"I hope to eventually meet and speak with Coach Dillingham! I’ve spoken to the entire OL staff on the phone as well as most of the recruiting staff!"
With the staff attempting to get him to campus, the talented offensive tackle has a lot of thinking to do, as many schools want to see him this fall. Will the Sun Devils receive a visit from Herrera?
"I don’t have a date to go out to ASU yet, but I’m still figuring out a way to get out there! I will be attending lots of Power 4 games this upcoming season! Trying to fit ASU in there as well!"
He provided his latest update, as he received an SEC offer recently.
"I recently received my 18th offer from The University of Arkansas! Recruiting is going amazing, I’m very blessed to be in this position, and I don’t plan on settling any time soon! God is great!!"
What is next for the talented Arizona State Sun Devils target?
"My next step is to keep getting as much college exposure as possible! Really excited to put some great film on my timeline/ HUDL for the scouts!"
