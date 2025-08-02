EXCLUSIVE: Ben Kolar Talks Arizona State Recruitment and More
The Arizona State Sun Devils are always looking for the best of the best when it comes to the recruiting scene, as they have been one of the biggest players in the nation in the recruiting game. They have already offered a plethora of different recruits in future classes, which is something that more programs are beginning to do.
The Sun Devils have been one of the better teams when it comes to the 2027 class, as they have started to even sort through their prospects that they have offered thus far. The Sun Devils offered many different prospects at the tight end position, which is an extremely important position. They have offered a total of 12 players at the position (according to 247Sports).
One of the players that they have offered at the position is Ben Kolar. Kolar is one of the most talented players at the position, and is one of the nation's best tight ends, as he ranks as the 21st best tight end in the nation, but holds offers from many different programs.
Kolar recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail his Arizona State Sun Devils offer and more. Here is what he had to say.
"I really like Arizona State. I have been in contact with them a lot and talk to Coach Mohns frequently."
The talented prospect is one of the better prospects in the nation, which means a lot of the main coaches on the staff will be targeting him. This includes his position coach, who will likely make him more and more of a priority for the Sun Devils. The 2027 prospect detailed more about the coach he speaks with, as well as what it means to him at this point in his recruitment.
"I already talked to Coach Mohns, so I’m grateful for that," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about the Arizona State Sun Devils coach he talks with currently and what that means to him.
The talented prospect will be one of the players that will likely be offered to visit a plthora of different programs. One of the programs that one could bet on is the Arizona State program that he could be open to visiting. Does he have any plans at this time?
"I don't have any finalized plans at this very moment."
