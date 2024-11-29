All Sun Devils

Arizona State beats New Mexico in game with 'NCAA Tournament' feel

The Sun Devils picked up another impressive nonconference victory

Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley.
Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Bobby Hurley's team continues to rise to the occasion.

In front of a sparse Thanksgiving night crowd at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California, the Arizona State men's basketball team rallied from a nine-point second half deficit to beat New Mexico 85-82.

Arizona State (6-1) came into the game as 4.5-point underdogs, but looked like the superior team in the early going. The Sun Devils built a 31-18 lead in the first half behind 12 points from freshman guard Joson Sanon.

New Mexico (5-2) came roaring back behind Donovan Dent to take a 37-34 halftime lead. The Lobos carried the momentum into the second half and eventually built a 60-51 lead with 10 minutes to play.

After Arizona State was assessed back-to-back technical fouls at the 10-minute mark — the first on Shawn Phillips Jr. and the second on Hurley — the Sun Devils elevated their intensity and climbed back into the game.

"It just felt like an NCAA Tournament game really," Hurley said after the game. "We showed a lot of resilience."

Basheer Jihad came up big down the stretch, scoring 12 of his team-high 20 points in the final 9:26. BJ Freeman was also clutch, scoring 9 of his 16 points in that stretch to help the Sun Devils pull ahead. Jihad and Freeman drilled back-to-back 3-pointers with under 2 minutes to play to put ASU ahead for good.

Sanon finished with 19 points and 3 assists off the bench, and fellow 5-star freshman Jayden Quaintance had 4 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks and one nasty transition dunk.

Dent led New Mexico with 30 points and Mustapha Amzil had 28.

The Sun Devils will play unbeaten Saint Mary's (7-0) in the Acrisure Classic championship game Friday at 7:30 p.m. MST. The Gaels hammered USC 71-36 in Thursday's other semifinal.

Saint Mary's is No. 31 in the country in KenPom's ratings, while Arizona State is No. 63.

