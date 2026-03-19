The Quarterback Battle That Will Decide Arizona State’s Season

As the Arizona State Sun Devils begin spring football practice, there are a lot of new faces and position battles to watch. But if we’re being honest, one competition stands above the rest: the quarterback battle.

This isn’t just another position fight. This is the decision that could shape the entire season.

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during the game against Louisville Saturday, November 29, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. The Cats fell to 5-7 with the 41-0 loss to the Cardinals; missing out on a bowl. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cutter Boley vs. Mikey Keene

Right now, Cutter Boley is expected to be the starting quarterback. He has the hype, the potential, and the belief from the coaching staff. But that doesn’t mean the job is locked in.

Mikey Keene is right there pushing him.

Nov 29, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) looks to pass against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Kentucky 41-0. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

This is not a clear-cut decision yet. Boley might have the higher ceiling, but Keene brings experience and stability.

Sometimes, that matters more especially for a team still trying to figure itself out. If Boley struggles early in spring practices, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Keene starts gaining serious momentum.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why This Battle Matters So Much

A lot of people will talk about other positions like running back or defense, but none of that matters if the quarterback's play isn’t consistent. The offense depends on leadership, decision-making, and confidence, and all of that starts with the quarterback.

Michigan quarterback Mikey Keene (7) warms up ahead of the Washington game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Head coach Kenny Dillingham is known for being creative and offensive-minded, but even the best systems don’t work without the right quarterback running them. That’s why this battle is so important.

If Arizona State picks the wrong guy, the offense could struggle all season. But if they get it right, this team could surprise people.

Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham (center) talks with former Arizona State guard James Harden (L) and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz. on Jan. 31, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not Just Talent, It’s About Fit

What makes this situation even more interesting is that it’s not just about who is more talented. It’s about who fits the system better.

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham watches as his team practices at Eastwood High School in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during Sun Bowl week ahead of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Does Dillingham want a quarterback who can extend plays and take risks? Or someone who plays it safe and keeps the offense on track? That decision will tell us a lot about what kind of team Arizona State wants to be this year.

The Pressure Is Real

Spring practice is where players prove themselves, but for these quarterbacks, the pressure is even higher. Every throw, every decision, every mistake, it all matters. And honestly, this competition is a good thing.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates win with wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

Final Thoughts

At the end of the day, Arizona State’s season might come down to this one decision. The quarterback battle isn’t just a storyline; it’s the storyline. If they find the right leader under center, everything else can fall into place. But if they don’t, it could be a long season in Tempe.

That’s why all eyes should be on this position battle as spring practice begins.