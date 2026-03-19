The Quarterback Battle That Will Decide Arizona State’s Season
As the Arizona State Sun Devils begin spring football practice, there are a lot of new faces and position battles to watch. But if we’re being honest, one competition stands above the rest: the quarterback battle.
This isn’t just another position fight. This is the decision that could shape the entire season.
Cutter Boley vs. Mikey Keene
Right now, Cutter Boley is expected to be the starting quarterback. He has the hype, the potential, and the belief from the coaching staff. But that doesn’t mean the job is locked in.
Mikey Keene is right there pushing him.
This is not a clear-cut decision yet. Boley might have the higher ceiling, but Keene brings experience and stability.
Sometimes, that matters more especially for a team still trying to figure itself out. If Boley struggles early in spring practices, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Keene starts gaining serious momentum.
Why This Battle Matters So Much
A lot of people will talk about other positions like running back or defense, but none of that matters if the quarterback's play isn’t consistent. The offense depends on leadership, decision-making, and confidence, and all of that starts with the quarterback.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham is known for being creative and offensive-minded, but even the best systems don’t work without the right quarterback running them. That’s why this battle is so important.
If Arizona State picks the wrong guy, the offense could struggle all season. But if they get it right, this team could surprise people.
Not Just Talent, It’s About Fit
What makes this situation even more interesting is that it’s not just about who is more talented. It’s about who fits the system better.
Does Dillingham want a quarterback who can extend plays and take risks? Or someone who plays it safe and keeps the offense on track? That decision will tell us a lot about what kind of team Arizona State wants to be this year.
The Pressure Is Real
Spring practice is where players prove themselves, but for these quarterbacks, the pressure is even higher. Every throw, every decision, every mistake, it all matters. And honestly, this competition is a good thing.
Final Thoughts
At the end of the day, Arizona State’s season might come down to this one decision. The quarterback battle isn’t just a storyline; it’s the storyline. If they find the right leader under center, everything else can fall into place. But if they don’t, it could be a long season in Tempe.
That’s why all eyes should be on this position battle as spring practice begins.
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Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.