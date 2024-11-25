Big 12 football championship game tiebreakers update: Two teams control their destiny
In a fitting end to an unpredictable college football season in the Big 12, there is a four-way tie for first place heading into the final week of the regular season.
Since conference play began way back on Sept. 21, every weekend has been an adventure in the new 16-team Big 12. The preseason favorite, Utah, lost its starting quarterback and has not won a game since September. The team picked to finish last, Arizona State, has won four consecutive games and is in first place.
Here's a look at the top of the Big 12 standings entering the final week:
- Arizona State (6-2)
- Iowa State (6-2)
- Colorado (6-2)
- BYU (6-2)
- Baylor (5-3)
- Kansas State (5-3)
- TCU (5-3)
- Texas Tech (5-3)
- West Virginia (5-3)
All nine teams are still alive for a berth in the Big 12 championship game. But only two teams control their own destiny: Arizona State and Iowa State.
The Big 12 released a tiebreakers update on Sunday, and some of the scenarios are complex. To simplify it, if Arizona State and Iowa State both win on Saturday, they're in.
Here is the update from the Big 12:
Two-team tie scenarios
The two tied teams at 7-2 will be the Big 12 championship game participants.
Three-team tie scenarios
Colorado loss: Arizona State vs. Iowa State will play in the championship
Arizona State loss: Iowa State vs. BYU will play in the championship
Iowa State loss: Arizona State vs. BYU will play in the championship
BYU loss:
- If Texas Tech defeats West Virginia, then
-- If Baylor beats Kansas and Cincinnati beats TCU: Colorado vs. Iowa State will play in the championship
-- Otherwise: Colorado vs. Arizona State will play in the championship
If West Virginia defeats Texas Tech: Arizona State vs. Iowa State will play in the championship
Four-team tie scenario
Arizona State vs. Iowa State will play in the championship
As we have seen all season, anything can happen this weekend. Even the 5-3 teams can still get in. According to the Big 12, "for teams who are 5-3 entering the week, they must win and see at least three of the four 6-2 teams take a loss."
Here are the four key matchups to watch this weekend: Oklahoma State at Colorado (Friday); Arizona State at Arizona (Saturday); Kansas State at Iowa State (Saturday); Houston at BYU (Saturday).
Pushing all the tiebreaker scenarios aside, all Arizona State has to do is beat rival Arizona to earn a berth in the Big 12 football championship game.