Arizona State down to 6 scholarship players vs. rival Arizona
Bobby Hurley might have to start pulling players off the Arizona State football team in order to finish the season.
Already down two starters, Hurley lost senior guard Adam Miller just 28 seconds into Tuesday night's game at rival Arizona. Miller tried to battle through a hip pointer, but looked uncomfortable and was quickly pulled.
Without Miller, Arizona State has just six rotation players remaining — and that includes freshman Trevor Best, who enrolled at ASU in late December and had played a total of 61 minutes of college basketball coming into the game.
Five-star freshman Jayden Quaintance, one of the best defensive players in the country and a projected 2026 NBA lottery pick, injured his knee against Kansas State on Feb. 23 and has not played since.
The Sun Devils entered the Arizona game already without senior guard BJ Freeman, who was kicked off the team just over a week ago for an accumulation of conduct detrimental to the team. Freeman was ASU's leading scorer at 13.7 points per game.
The six scholarship players left for Hurley? Veterans Basheer Jihad, Shawn Phillips Jr. and Alston Mason; and true freshmen Joson Sanon, Amier Ali and Best.
That's the same six-player lineup Hurley had for Saturday's game at Utah, where they lost 99-73 and gave up 58 points in the second half.