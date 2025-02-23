Arizona State's leading scorer kicked off team
Already mired in a six-game losing streak, the Arizona State Sun Devils will now have to find a way to win without their leading scorer.
Senior guard BJ Freeman, who was averaging 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists, has been dismissed from the ASU men's basketball team. The dismissal was first reported by Chris Karpman.
Freeman, who transferred to Arizona State from Milwaukee in the offseason, was ejected from Arizona State's loss to rival Arizona on Feb. 1 for headbutting Caleb Love with 30 seconds left in the game. He was then suspended for ASU's game at Oklahoma State on Feb. 9 for conduct detrimental to the team.
A 6-foot-6 guard, Freeman had been the Sun Devils most consistent player during conference play. He scored in double digits in 13 of his last 15 games, including back-to-back 21-point performances in close losses to Texas Tech and TCU.
Freeman averaged 21.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists last season at Milwaukee. He was one of three big offseason transfer portal additions for Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley, along with forward Basheer Jihad (Ball State) and guard Alston Mason (Missouri State).
Junior center Shawn Phillips Jr. started in place of Freeman on Sunday afternoon against Kansas State as Hurley went with a bigger lineup.
Arizona State (12-14, 3-12) is in second-to-last place in their first season in the Big 12. Despite their record, the Sun Devils are ranked No. 65 in the NCAA NET Rankings because they've played one of the toughest schedules in the country. ASU has played 13 Quad 1 games, but is just 3-10 in those matchups.