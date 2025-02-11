Cam Skattebo moves up in latest 2025 NFL mock draft
Whichever NFL team drafts Cam Skattebo is going to get a steal.
And that team could be the Los Angeles Chargers.
Skattebo, Arizona State's jack-of-all-trades running back, is coming off one of the most impressive performances by a back in the history of college football. But his most important trait might be what lands him in L.A. — his toughness.
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh is a run-first throwback who loves punishing, multi-purpose backs. He rode Blake Corum to a national championship at Michigan, and before that he had tough-as-nails Frank Gore as his featured back with the San Francisco 49ers.
Skattebo In The Third Round?
Skattebo boosted his NFL stock considerably with his Peach Bowl performance. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound senior dominated the Texas Longhorns' vaunted defense, rushing for 143 yards and 2 touchdowns, while catching 8 passes for 99 yards. He also threw a 42-yard touchdown pass and punched in a two-point conversion in ASU's 39-31 double-overtime loss on New Year's Day.
Before that performance, Skattebo was projected to be a third-day, late-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Since then, however, Skattebo has been predicted to go as high as the third round.
In the latest seven-round NFL mock draft from Pro Football Network, Skattebo is projected to go in the third round (pick No. 86) to the Chargers.
That's higher than the seven-round mock draft from Pro Football Network in late January where they had the Cleveland Browns drafting Skattebo in the third round with pick No. 94.
NFL Scouting Combine
Skattebo's draft stock could rise even higher after the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. The combine, which runs from Feb. 27 to March 2, gives Skattebo a chance to show off his speed, strength and football IQ in front of NFL GMs, scouts and coaches.
More than 300 NFL draft prospects were invited to last year's combine. The full list of 2025 participants has not been released yet.
Skattebo will be competing with a deep group of running back prospects that includes projected top-10 pick Ashton Jeanty. ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. has Skattebo ranked as the eighth-best running back on his NFL draft board, behind multiple players he outplayed in 2024.
Skattebo put together one of the most complete seasons by a running back in college football history this past season, racking up 1,711 yards rushing (5.8 yards per carry), 605 yards receiving (13.4 yards per catch) and 25 total touchdowns in 13 games. He also played special teams.