A Thanksgiving appetizer?

On Wednesday, Arizona State men's basketball will take on their first power-conference opponent of the year: The Louisiana State University Tigers of the SEC.

Ranked as the 29th team in college basketball by KenPom (ASU: 73), the Devils will be punching above their weight class for the first time this season, sitting at 5-0.

Can the Sun Devils move to 6-0 with a big non-conference win? Or is their hot start just a byproduct of easy home cooking? Here is what to know for the Acrisure Series in Palm Springs, California:

Guarding The Tigers

When you look at the Tigers, you look at their guard play.

Names such as Skyy Clark and Donovan Dent make LSU's backcourt possibilities professional-grade (Probably because a lot of these players were on the cusp of going pro)

Three different guards are averaging nine points per game or more for LSU: Clark, Dent and Abdi Bashir. Bashir averages 13.8 points per game, while Dent leads all Tigers, averaging 15.3 points along with 9.2 assists.

This will be a handful for the Devils to try to stop. G Emmanuel Innocenti will likely be tasked with guarding Dent, but ASU's perimeter defense and protection of the paint will be pivotal.

Additionally, how will ASU not only try to defend the Tigers, but also keep up with them on their own offensive side?

It will likely need to be all hands on deck for G Joel Foxwell, JRob Croy and Bryce Ford, who have all had hot shooting nights, as well as cold performances.

Winning The Five

While guard plays sticks out for LSU, they can still bring it when it comes to size and length.

Michael Ruzic, a freshman center from Croatia, is averaging 13.7 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Tigers, averages that have not been seen by any of ASU's three centers.

The five spot was a blemish on ASU's comeback vs. Oakland, with starting center Ben Defty fouling out after a middling performance, followed by not much better results from Filip Malesevic and Nate Garcia off the bench.

If ASU wants to figure out their center position, a big contest vs. LSU would be the time to do it.

Counting The Minutes

LSU's rotation is much deeper than ASU's, at least through the first 5-6 games.

LSU has eight players who have played over 100 minutes this season. ASU has half of that, with four Sun Devils above the century mark.

Sun Devil fans have been quick to comment on Randy Bennett's rotation, stating that the long burn of his starters may not fare well down the road as the season rolls along.

Against a SEC opponent, could Bennett expand his rotation and try to maximize his roster?

With Will Wade's high-tempo style and deep roster meeting Bennett and Co. in Palm Springs, it may be a necessity rather than a choice.

ASU and LSU will tip off on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at 12:00 PM MST on CBS Sports Network.