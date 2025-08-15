Updating Recent Arizona State Basketball Developments
The 2025-26 Arizona State men's basketball season is now just under three months away from tipping off - at least as far as the regular season is concerned.
Bobby Hurley is set to enter his 11th season as head coach in Tempe - and the final year of his current contract. The college basketball legend has lead the Sun Devils to three NCAA Tournament appearances and has generally maximized the rosters he has assembled, but there is certainly pressure to return to the big dance this season.
There have been some fairly reasonable developments over the last week that should be touched upon - from a new coaching hire, to the roster officially taking even stronger shape.
The rundown of the happenings of the basketball program below:
- Dame Salane officially signed with the basketball program after previously committing earlier in the offseason. The Senegalese center is the second international transfer to join the program over the course of the offseason - alongside Mor Massamba Diop.
- Former Milinneum (Goodyer) head coach Ty Amundsen resigned from his post as the leader of a local powerhouse program to join Hurley's staff last week. Amundsen should provide a recruiting boost for Hurley - as he has done an awesome job of connecting with players - as evidenced by adding a high level player in transfer Adan Diggs several months ago.
- Arizona State announced an exhibition date with SEC foe Texas A&M in Houston on October 26. Hurley continues to schedule challenging opponents for his squad when possible - as Gonzaga, Oklahoma, and UCLA are part of the regular season schedule. A&M is set to move forward with a new head coach in Bucky McMillan after Buzz Williams departed for Maryland after last season.
The roster is taking true shape now heading into a second campaign as members of the stacked Big 12 - with pure point guard Moe Odum, three-level scorer Marcus Adams Jr., and dynamic interior force Allen Mukeba as headliners of the team that Hurley has assembled.
Read ASU on SI's exclusive interview with Jordyn Tyson here, and on where Sam Leavitt lands on the NIL merchandise sales leaderboard here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the potential for the men's basketball team to surprise in the upcoming season when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!