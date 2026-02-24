Full Arizona State-TCU Preview and Prediction

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (14-13, 5-9 Big 12) are set to conclude their road trip to Texas on Tuesday night, when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs (17-10, 7-7) in another crucial matchup in league play.

The Sun Devils are coming off of a disheartening loss to the Baylor Bears on Saturday afternoon, while TCU defeated West Virginia in a physical outing on the same day.

It cannot be overstated how crucial picking up a victory is for head coach Bobby Hurley and team - follow a comprehensive preview of the game below with Arizona State on SI.

Game Information

WHO: Arizona State @ TCU

WHERE: Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, TX

WHEN: 7:00 P.M. MST

BROADCAST: CBS Sports Network

Feb 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Maurice Odum (5) looks to pass against Baylor Bears guard Isaac Williams (10) during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Skinny: TCU has had a fascinating season to say the least.

The Horned Frogs started off the 2025-26 season by losing to the University of New Orleans and nearly taking down a dominant Michigan team, before defeating Florida in a monumental victory on Thanksgiving.

They also defeated Oklahoma State twice in league play and secured another monumental win over Iowa State on February 10. Jamie Dixon's team continues to fight and play a defined brand of basketball that has been much more successful than not to this point.

Arizona State has been confined to either seven or eight available rotation players for the vast majority of league play, as Bryce Ford, Trevor Best, and Marcus Adams Jr. have all missed various amounts of time due to injury.

Hurley will still roll out a team that has largely competed this season despite the incredible amount of roadblocks that the Sun Devils have faced in over the last two months.

Jan 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Allen Mukeba (23), guard Maurice Odum (5) and forward Marcus Adams Jr. (8) against the Colorado Buffaloes at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

TCU: Balanced Offense, Physical Defense

TCU's identity has been quite clear and marked as far as team identity is concerned this season.

Dixon's team is defined by gritty, hard-nosed defense - they are 29th in defensive efficiency according to KenPom - as well as a supplemental scoring attack and eight rotation players that are regularly available.

David Punch is the definite leader and best player on the team. the 6'7" sophomore averages 14.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game this season across 26 appearances. Xavier Edmonds, Jayden Pierre, and Micah Robinson are the others that average double digit scoring figures - with much of the shotmaking coming from inside the arc.

Arizona State X-factor: Anthony "Pig" Johnson

Any one of Arizona State's rotation players have the ability to be labeled as an "x-factor" in tonight's game. Moe Odum has been Arizona State's catalyst offensively this season. Center Massamba Diop has a clear height advantage over any member of TCU's back-line. Noah Meeusen is going to attempt to rebound from a rough game against Baylor.

Ultimately, Arizona State's sixth man is the player that might serve as the difference between a win and a loss.

Johnson's 20 point performance against Baylor is the main reason why the Sun Devils had an opportunity to steal the victory late in the contest - as the senior's relentless ball pressure and rim pressure willed the team to within one in the final two minutes of action.

Feb 21, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) scores a basket against Baylor Bears guard Obi Agbim (5) during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Johnson continues to be on pace to be among the single-season leaders for free throw attempts in single-season history from within the ASU basketball program, and the former NAIA star is also tangibly one of the best finishers in all of the Big 12.

There's no denying that Johnson has the ability to break down the typically fundamentally sound TCU defense off of the dribble, which should in turn create advantages for fellow Sun Devils.

Prediction: Arizona State Win

TCU has many advantages at the surface of everything heading into Tuesday night - they are playing at home, are coming off of a victory, and have a roster that has largely held continuity together over the course of 27 games.

However, Hurley has routinely done his best work when expectations get tempered over the years, and this seems to be a perfect setting for Arizona State's stars to rebound after a rough second half against Baylor.

