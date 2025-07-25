Arizona State Basketball Announces Series vs Oregon State
The Arizona State men's basketball is heading into year 11 of the Bobby Hurley era with clear exoectations of returning to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2023.
Hurley typically does his best work with his back against the wall - and he never shies away from a challenge.
The Arizona State program officially announced a home-and-home series with former Pac-12 foe Oregon State- with more on the upcoming matchup from the official Sun Devil Athletics site:
"The Sun Devil Men's Basketball team will face a familiar foe from the Pac-10 and Pac-12 days in 2025-26 and 2026-27 as they welcome Oregon State back to their schedule. The Beavers will visit Tempe on Dec. 21, 2025, with Arizona State returning the trip to Corvallis in 2026-27. Wayne Tinkle's Beavers squad went 20-13 in 2024-25."
A few things of note surrounding the history between the two programs:
- The last meeting -- a 79-61 win on Feb. 14, 2024 -- was the 100th between the Beavers and the Sun Devils, as Arizona State has now won each of the last 15 meetings in Tempe.
- The 18-point margin of victory was the most for the Sun Devils in a conference game since beating Cal 71-44 on March 3, 2022.
- The Sun Devils have won 12 of the last 15 overall in the series and are 24-7 over their last 31 games with the Beavers.
- The Sun Devils were extremely effective from the floor in the most recent meeting, posting their best field goal percentage (.577) since the 2023 NCAA tournament matchup with Nevada (.636) and fourth highest dating back to the 2018-19 season.
Arizona State had previously committed to playing in the Maui Invitational in late November - as well as a mid-November home date with national powerhouse Gonzaga and a neutral site game in Phoenix against Oklahoma in December.
It remains to be seen what will become of the 2025-26 Arizona State team - but Hurley is clearly aiming to prepare an almost entirely new roster for a grueling Big 12 slate
Read more on the football program - specifically DL coach Diron Reynolds speaking about his expectations surrounding the unit going into the season here, and on why the Arizona State quarterback room is elite here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the upcoming series with the Beavers when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!