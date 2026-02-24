Arizona State Sixth Man Continues to Keep Team Afloat

TEMPE -- The Arizona State men's basketball program has gone through ups and downs throughout the course of the 2025-26 season, with the team dropping a tightly contested game against Baylor on Saturday afternoon.

The loss came despite a Herculean effort from senior Anthony "Pig" Johnson, who scored 20 points and collected three steals en route to nearly orchestrating an Arizona State comeback.

The 6'3" guard has become one of the best stories across college basketball this season, as the Alabama native is less than one year removed from playing at the NAIA level - although his overall talent is still somehow being overlooked by those that don't pay incredibly close attention to Big 12 basketball.

Jan 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Maurice Odum (5) celebrates with teammates Anthony Johnson (2) and Bryce Ford (4) against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Johnson's Impact on ASU is Profound

Johnson made it clear that he was more than willing to fill into whatever role Arizona State needed him to from very early on in the season, even alluding to being ready to play "dog minutes" following the season opening win over Southern Utah.

The sixth man has stated that he would prefer to partake in the starting lineup at different points this season, but has thrived in his role in three distinct areas - as a slasher, high-pressure defender, and as a timely playmaker.

Johnson's slashing and playmaking go hand-in-hand. The senior is on pace to finish inside of the top five in free throws attempted in a single season over the course of Arizona State basketball history. This is due to his crafty ballhandling, ability to break down defenses, and elite finishing that is unique for someone of his build. While Johnson isn't a "playmaker" in the sense that a player such as Purdue's Braden Smith, he does generate an ample amount of space for stationary shooters on the perimeter.

Johnson's timely playmaking extends to the defensive side of the ball, as one of the steals he collected late in the Baylor game resulted in an Arizona State transition basket that brought the team's deficit down to just one point. There's a real argument to be made that Johnson's efforts on defense over the last two weeks have played a vital role in the team's metrics on that end experiencing a drastic rise.

Johnson's relentless mindset on both sides of the ball, instinct to make big plays when needed most, and lead-by-example nature have all positively reflected on the ASU squad this season.

Arizona State's Pig Johnson is such a fun player - a crafty scorer that gets in the paint at will.



11 points, 2 steals, 5-9 FG in a win over No. 13 Texas Tech



Led the NAIA in total points and was a First-Team NAIA All-American last season before transferring to ASU. Super cool… pic.twitter.com/qFlQQB0s2i — anthony chiu (@acfilmroom) February 18, 2026

Arizona State and Johnson are in action tonight against TCU - with the game set to start at 7:00 P.M. MST.

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .