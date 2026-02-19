Arizona State Has New Life After Upsetting Texas Tech

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (14-12, 5-8 Big 12) just won't go away.

Bobby Hurley simply will not wither in the face of challenge.

The Sun Devils secured a season-defining 72-67 victory over the #13 Texas Tech Red Raiders to add to an impressive collection of victories that already include the likes of Texas, Santa Clara, and Oklahoma State, among others.

Arizona State guard Moe Odum (5) looks over at the officials during a game against Cincinnati at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Follow key takeaways from the game below with Arizona State on SI.

Arizona State's Elevated Defensive Efforts Confirmed

Arizona State's downfall for much of the season prior to the last two weeks had been prolonged lapses on the defensive side of the ball that resulted in the team being ranked in the 130's in defensive rating according to metrics site KenPom.

The recent improvements on the defensive side of the ball reached a high point against Texas Tech.

Arizona State was simply disruptive to maximum effect for roughly 35 minutes of the game, as the Sun Devils found success in mixing up both full and half court pressure - forcing 17 turnovers in the process. The rotations were sharp, communication was heightened, and each of the eight players that saw the floor in the game made at least one major play on the defensive side of the ball.

Hurley Does Best Work When Counted Out

Hurley can truly never be counted out.

The 11th-year head coach won his 14th game against a ranked opponent during his tenure - while the previous predecessors in the previous 20 years gathered just 15.

Fans have the agency to say what they want about the 54-year old head coach, but there's little doubt that the veteran coach has poured everything into the program. Hurley is an exceptional talent evaluator, recruiter, and has definite moments of brilliance as an in-game tactition.

Games like the Texas Tech outing lend credence to the fact that Arizona State lagging behind in NIL efforts, playing in an arena that has been in dire need of renovations for many years, and other factors have been limiting what he can truly do.

Feb 4, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley reacts after a play against the Utah Utes during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Sun Devils Have Clear Path to Tournament Contention

The previous unlikely path to reach the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2022-23 season is now crystal clear.

The Sun Devils are in phenomenal shape to be on the right side of the bubble if they win the next three games (Baylor, TCU, Utah) and either steal one of the last two games (Kansas, Iowa State) ow win two games in the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City.

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .