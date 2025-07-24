Sun Devils' Diron Reynolds Talks Lofty 2025 Goals
Arizona State football has been an undeniable benficiary of much continuity over the last two seasons - both in roster and in the coaching staff.
Among the impressive assortment of coaching talent is defensive line coach Diron Reynolds, who has built up an impressive career over the last 30 years between the NFL and college game.
Reynolds was instrumental in players such as C.J. Fite making marked jumps last season, while also continuing to do a great job of reruiting and bringing in potential impact players - particularly former Oregon player My'Keil Gardner.
Reynolds was the most recent guest of the "Speak of the Devils" podcast that is hosted by Sun Devil media member Brad Denny - where numerous pressing topics are discussed, as always.
On what Reynolds is looking to get out of his group heading into the new season:
"Can we sack the quarterback? That's what I want to know. Ca we sack the quarterback? Can we sack him consistently? Can we play together? Can we play fast? Can we play without ego? Let all that out the door, let everything be about the team. And I think, you know, as the season went on last year, that became what it needed to be. We need more of that. And that's what I'm looking for is just to come out the blocks doing that consistently. Who we discovered who we were midseason is who we need to know we are when we start with the first game."
While many of those questions can be answered with confidence, the consistency of the pass rush is certainly a question.
While Prince Dorbah, Elijah O'Neal and Clayton Smith form a talented trio off of the edge, the three haven't played much together to this point. It could take some time to build strong camaraderie in live action situations.
Arizona State is set to open the season on August 30 against Northern Arizona in what should serve as a tune-up for high level players such as Fite.
Read more on Arizona State's week four matchup against Baylor here, and on running backs coach Shaun Aguano discussing expectations for his group this season here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Reynolds and how he will continue to impact the Arizona State defensive line group when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!