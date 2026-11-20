ASU C Ben Defty fouled out with 9:18 left in Wednesday's contest vs. Oakland, leading to a 5-0 Golden Grizzlies run that would put the lead at 54-42 Oakland.

The 1-5 Horizon League victors put their lead up to 12, and after 30 minutes to forget, the Sun Devils were less than 10 minutes away from their worst home loss in a decade.

The good news? ASU captain forward Paulius Murauskas responded to the Oakland run with a big-time three. Arizona State would then rally and outscore Oakland 26-11 in the final minutes to win 68-65.

The comeback victory was a big learning experience for the new-era Devils, but it is hard to look past one glaring issue: the center position.

Here's why:

Who's The Guy?

On Wednesday night, Oakland forward Chris Fields Jr. brought down 11 rebounds, outrebounding all three of ASU's centers combined.

Ben Defty, Filip Malesevic and Nate Garcia finished eight rebounds and 14 points combined, along with the starter Defty fouling out in the second half.

Defty, the Boston University transfer, has been the first center out on the court for ASU through five games. However, his play hasn't exactly backed up the starting nod.

Defty is a -2 in his season plus-minus, the only ASU starter to have a cumulative mark in the negatives.

Behind him is Filip Malesevic, who has been somewhat reliable off the bench for the Devils.

The Serbian got off to a hot start with 12 points in the season opener, but he has quickly cooled off since. He played just eight minutes on Wednesday vs. Oakland.

Then, there is Nate Garcia. The established third center on the team who only sees time in dire need or blowout situations.

So, who is the guy? In terms of total rebound percentage, Malesevic leads with 17.9%, compared to Defty's 11%. In the scoring department, it may be Defty, producing more points than Malesevic so far (31-26).

The Elephant in the Room...

If ASU runs into another athletic, rebound-hungry forward/center like they did with Chris Fields Jr., the Sun Devils may be in trouble.

Arizona State has prioritized size and length this offseason, with all three centers listed over seven feet.

Randy Bennett has mentioned it in his media availability before, whether it was Defty, Malesevic or anyone else, putting that size to use. "Grab the ball and put it back in."

However, it will likely take more than skyscrapers for ASU to be effective in the frontcourt.

The Big 12 features talented centers such as Arizona's Motiejus Krivas, West Virginia's Mohamad Sila, Iowa State's Blake Buchanan and a gaggle of five-spot threats for the Houston Cougars.

As the 6'8" Chris Fields taught us on Wednesday: height can only go so far. It's what you do with that height that matters. As the kids say nowadays, "What's in your bag?"

The Possible Solution

For the next time ASU runs into a more athletic backcourt, the Sun Devils may have a solution: F Jonathan Griman.

Griman, the Cal Baptist transfer, has been slow to start due to an eligibility case and a back issue, but his brief minutes in the Oakland win displayed what he can bring to Tempe.

At 6'11", Griman brings a more athletic arsenal to the table than the rest the ASU centers, ending the game as a +13.

In a small sample size, teams have taken their focus solely to F Paulius Murauskas, as the centers have not been able to take over the game in the paint.

If ASU wants to run "small ball", a setup of Murauskas and Griman could make teams pay inside more than they have been.

Griman would also be a better pairing for slowing down the Chris Fields of the world, and Randy Bennett knows that "Grime's" role is a special one.

"He's a good front-line player. He gives us something that none others do," Bennett said earlier this season. "He's very athletic, 6'10", rim protection, very good. So he can use a lot of oddball screens and things like that. He can play whatever way we want him to. He can show up, drop, protect the rim, whatever. He's a very high IQ player, so we need him back. He will make a big difference for us."

So, how will ASU's backcourt perform in their next matchup? Defty, Malesevic, Griman and the rest of the Devils will prepare for their first true test of the season: LSU on Nov. 25.