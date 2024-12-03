How to watch Arizona State basketball vs. San Diego: TV channel, live stream, betting odds
After being snubbed in both college basketball polls, the Arizona State men's basketball team returns to the court Tuesday night looking to take out some frustration.
The Sun Devils (7-1) beat 2024 NCAA Tournament teams New Mexico and Saint Mary's on a neutral court last week, playing different styles in each game. It was an impressive display of basketball by Bobby Hurley's team, but not good enough to earn a national ranking.
The Sun Devils did get high marks in the rankings that count, though. The NCAA released its first NET Rankings of the season and Arizona State is No. 33, ahead of UConn, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and San Diego State — teams that are all ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll.
Arizona State is ranked 27 spots higher than San Diego State, which received a No. 24 ranking in the latest AP Poll. The Sun Devils are 4-0 in neutral site games, 2-1 in Quad 1 and 2 games and 5-0 in Quad 3 games.
Arizona State's opponent on Tuesday night, San Diego, is No. 317 in the NET Rankings. The Toreros, coached by Steve Lavin, are 3-4 and have played a soft schedule so far. Their best win was 68-61 over Idaho on Nov. 24.
San Diego is led by junior guard Kjay Bradley Jr., who is averaging 17 points, 3.9 assists and 2.7 steals. The Toreros don't have another player in double figures.
Freshman guard Joson Sanon continues to lead Arizona State in scoring. He's averaging 15.5 points and shooting 52.6% from the 3-point line. Basheer Jihad (13.0), BJ Freeman 12.0) and Alston Mason (11.9) are all averaging double figures for the balanced Sun Devils.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona State's matchup vs. San Diego on Tuesday night:
Arizona State vs. San Diego TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds
Who: Arizona State vs. San Diego in a nonconference college basketball game
When: 7 p.m. MST | Tuesday, December 3
Where: Desert Financial Arena | Tempe, Arizona
Live Stream: Watch Arizona State-San Diego live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Betting Odds: Arizona State is favored by 20.5 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Arizona State 81, San Diego 68
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Arizona State On SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Tuesday's matchup