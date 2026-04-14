How Molly Miller Rebuilding ASU Roster in Profound Way

TEMPE -- The 2025-26 season was a resounding success for the Arizona State Sun Devils women's basketball program.

First-year head coach Molly Miller went 24-11 and led the Sun Devils to the NCAA Tournament for the first time this decade after reshaping a roster that struggled to reach double-digit victories the previous season.

Mar 6, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State head coach Molly Miller reacts to a play against West Virginia during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, key players in Marley Washenitz , Last-Tear Poa, and Gabby Elliott all ran out of eligibility following the year; the guards will all need to be replaced by Miller in the weeks ahead.

This past weekend served as a major victory for Miller's efforts to build a roster next season that has the ability to take another step forward - read more on the trio of additions below.

Salem's Madison Morson signs her national letter of intent to join Central Michigan University's women's basketball team on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK

Madison Morson (G, Central Michigan)

Talk about a major addition. Morson earned MAC Player of the Year honors in her sophomore year with the Chippewas - a campaign in which the Canton, MI. native averaged 20.1 points per contest and 1.3 steals, along with the dynamic scoring.

Morson truly is a bucket-getter, as she averaged seven made field goals per contest during the previous season, as well as 1.6 three-point knockdowns (on 39.2% efficiency), and capped everything off with over four free throws connected on.

Locked in 🔒 Madi Morson has officially joined the squad 😈🔱 #portaltoparadise @mnmorson0 🤝 pic.twitter.com/69SgtOCi8V — Sun Devil WBB (@SunDevilWBB) April 12, 2026

Rashunda Jones (G, Michigan State)

Jones is a soon-to-be senior who spent the 2025-26 season at Michigan State and will surely be an impact player as the presumed starting point guard next season.

The South Bend, IN. native has scored nearly 900 career points, while also coming off of her most productive season in overall rebounding, assists, and steal volume. Jones' 2.2 steals per game are sure to translate to Miller's undeniable aggressive approach to the defensive side of the ball, while her ability as a table-setter gives the offense a higher ceiling heading into a promising third campaign in the Big 12.

Next up in maroon and gold - Rashunda Jones 😈🔱 Tempe is heating up 🔥 #portaltoparadise @rashunda_jones 🤝 pic.twitter.com/inkGn1mAAv — Sun Devil WBB (@SunDevilWBB) April 12, 2026

Ruby Whitehorn (G, Tennessee)

Tennessee guard Ruby Whitehorn (2) celebrates a play during a NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game between the Lady Vols and Texas at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, March 29, 2025. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whitehorn previously came to Tempe back in February and began to informally practice with the team, but is now officially a member of the 2026-27 Sun Devils. The Detroit native has scored over 1,100 points in her career and has started 90 games - including at Tennessee, where she was dismissed from the team prior to the start of 2025-26.

Now, the senior is set to be part of a dynamic guard group that is very likely to take a step forward on the offensive side of the ball.