Arizona State–Duke: Full Preview and Game Prediction

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (8-4) are set to close out the 2025 season later today, when they take on the ACC champion Duke Blue Devils (8-5) in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl from El Paso, Texas.

The Sun Devils come into this game off of a 23-7 loss to the Arizona Wildcats on November 28, while Duke defeated Virginia to win the ACC title on December 6.

Arizona State's ambitions to win this game are much larger than the narrative would lead one to believe, as they are seeking to win 20 games in a two-season period for the first time since the 2013-14 seasons.

Arizona State on SI covers all of the vitals for the game below - information surrounding the battle, major storylines to watch, a game prediction, and more.

Game Information

WHO: Arizona State vs. Duke

WHERE: Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas

WHEN: 12:00 P.M. MST

TV NETWORK: CBS

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jalen Moss (18) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Skinny: Duke is attempting to build themselves into a consistently strong program in year two of the Manny Diaz era - the framework is around, as they have gone 17-9 since the start of 2024 despite previously losing Mike Elko.

The 2025 rendition of the Blue Devils is a tale of two teams, as the offense ranks in the top five of the ACC, while the defense ranks in the bottom six of the league.

Duke's College Football Playoff hopes were derailed by going 1-3 in non-conference play, including a crushing loss to UConn in November - the Arizona State game presents an opportunity to vindicate themselves against a high-level opponent.

What to Watch: Darian Mensah Continue to Rise to Stardom

Mensah has spent the last two seasons establishing himself as one of the best quarterbacks in college football at both Tulane and Duke.

The 2025 campaign proved to be kind to the sophomore, as the California native ranks in the top five at the FBS level in both yards and passing touchdowns, while also displaying growth as an all-around field general - Arizona State DC Brian Ward sung the praises of the talented passer in his talk with media on Sunday.

"Very poised, understands the offense, makes really good decisions with football. He uses and knows the skill set of his receivers. He's a guy that doesn't doesn't waste his throws. Can tell that he's coached with certain just fundamentals, and he understands coverage. He understands his offensive scheme."

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

X-Factor(s): Arizona State Underclassmen

This contest will serve as a send-off to numerous seniors who will run out of eligibility - namely DL Justin Wodtly, LB Jordan Crook, and DL Jacob Rich Kongaika.

This will also be a major litmus test for rising Sun Devils that are poised to step up to advance what the program has accomplished over the last two seasons.

Cornerback Joseph Smith is a true freshman that will be thrust into a prominent role due to Keith Abney II not playing due to an NFL draft entrance, and Javan Robinson not being with the team due to an imminent entrance into the transfer portal. Freshman tight end AJ Ia will be one of the other underclassmen that will see the field, as he has already become eligible to redshirt. Sophomore linebacker Martell Hughes is set to be placed into a starting role that he will likely see to begin the 2026 campaign.

All in all, this will be a massive opportunity for key 2026 contributors to make a positive impression in the season-closing 2025 battle.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils tight end AJ Ia (14) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Prediction: Arizona State 45, Duke 38

The Sun Devils are decisive underdogs heading into this season-closing battle behind Mensah’s emergence, Duke finishing their ACC trek on a high note, and Arizona State facing many more opt-outs compared to the Blue Devils. However, Arizona State’s offense holds matchup advantages being pitted against a porous Duke offense. Expect a massive day from the Arizona State run game, and expect the seniors that opted to play this game to come through in key moments in what will be a shootout contest that somewhat mirrors the 2024 rendition of the Sun Bowl against the same opponent.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .