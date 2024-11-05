All Sun Devils

Where to watch Arizona State vs. Idaho State basketball streaming free tonight; TV channel, spread, game odds

The Sun Devils are hoping to rebound from their exhibition performance against Duke

Ben Sherman

The Arizona State men's basketball team begins its first season in the Big 12 Conference.
The Arizona State men's basketball team begins its first season in the Big 12 Conference. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

A week removed from a humbling 104-47 exhibition loss to Duke, the Arizona State Sun Devils officially tip off their 2024-25 basketball season Tuesday night vs. Idaho State.

The Sun Devils are 17.5-point favorites over the visiting Bengals.

After ASU's loss to Duke, coach Bobby Hurley made it clear he was going to do everything possible to fix his team's deficiencies before the season opener.

"There's not a category that we did well," Hurley said after the game. "I think we had six or seven turnovers in our closed scrimmage and that was pretty good. ... We had 18 today, so not much carryover there. That being said we've got like nine days so we've got a lot of work to do for our first game."

With so many newcomers on the roster, it's going to take time for Hurley's team to gel. Five-star freshmen Jayden Quaintance and Joson Sanon, along with transfer portal additions BJ Freeman, Alston Mason, Basheer Jihad, Austin Nunez and Brandon Gardner, will have two games to settle in before the Sun Devils travel to Spokane, Washington, on Sunday to face No. 8 Gonzaga.

Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona State's season opener tonight:

Idaho State at Arizona State TV Channel, Live Stream

Who: Idaho State at Arizona State in a men's basketball season opener

When: 7 p.m. MST | Tuesday, November 5

Where: Desert Financial Arena | Tempe, Arizona

Live Stream: Stream Idaho State-Arizona State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN+

Betting Odds: Arizona State is favored by 17.5 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Our Prediction: Arizona State 88, Idaho State 64

Live Updates, HighlightsFollow the game on Arizona State On SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Tuesday's matchup

More Arizona State & Big 12 Analysis

Published
Ben Sherman
BEN SHERMAN

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. One of his favorite memories was covering the 1999 Fiesta Bowl - the first BCS National Championship Game - at Sun Devil Stadium.

Home/Basketball