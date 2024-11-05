Where to watch Arizona State vs. Idaho State basketball streaming free tonight; TV channel, spread, game odds
A week removed from a humbling 104-47 exhibition loss to Duke, the Arizona State Sun Devils officially tip off their 2024-25 basketball season Tuesday night vs. Idaho State.
The Sun Devils are 17.5-point favorites over the visiting Bengals.
After ASU's loss to Duke, coach Bobby Hurley made it clear he was going to do everything possible to fix his team's deficiencies before the season opener.
"There's not a category that we did well," Hurley said after the game. "I think we had six or seven turnovers in our closed scrimmage and that was pretty good. ... We had 18 today, so not much carryover there. That being said we've got like nine days so we've got a lot of work to do for our first game."
With so many newcomers on the roster, it's going to take time for Hurley's team to gel. Five-star freshmen Jayden Quaintance and Joson Sanon, along with transfer portal additions BJ Freeman, Alston Mason, Basheer Jihad, Austin Nunez and Brandon Gardner, will have two games to settle in before the Sun Devils travel to Spokane, Washington, on Sunday to face No. 8 Gonzaga.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona State's season opener tonight:
Idaho State at Arizona State TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Idaho State at Arizona State in a men's basketball season opener
When: 7 p.m. MST | Tuesday, November 5
Where: Desert Financial Arena | Tempe, Arizona
Live Stream: Stream Idaho State-Arizona State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Betting Odds: Arizona State is favored by 17.5 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Arizona State 88, Idaho State 64
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Arizona State On SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Tuesday's matchup