Coach K makes recruiting pitch for Arizona State basketball
If anybody can speak to the greatness of Bobby Hurley, it's Mike Krzyzewski.
The legendary Duke coach rode Hurley's on-court leadership to two national championships and three Final Four appearances in his four years as the point guard in Durham, North Carolina.
Hurley and Coach K are reuniting this weekend as Arizona State gets ready to play No. 7 Duke in a special charity exhibition game on Sunday. Dubbed the Brotherhood Run, proceeds from the game will benefit Duke Children's Hospital.
The two teams gathered for an open shootaround and media session Saturday morning at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and Coach K made a special appearance. When asked about why recruits should want to play for Hurley, Coach K had a great answer.
"Kids should want to play for him because he's done it," Krzyzewski said. "None of them are as good as who he was. They may not know that. ... This kid was special. He and Laettner, then you throw in Grant Hill, we had three of the great players in the history of college basketball."
That message is already resonating with high school recruits. Hurley secured two five-star recruits in the offseason - including Jayden Quaintance, the highest-ranked recruit in Arizona State basketballhistory.
With Quaintance and five-star freshman guard Joson Sanon leading the way, Hurley has completely rebuilt ASU's roster. Redshirt senior guard Adam Miller is the only returning starter - and one of just five returning players.
The new-look Sun Devils will get an early test against the Blue Devils, who had the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation - led by the country's top recruit, Cooper Flagg. The game doesn't count, but it will be a good measuring stick for both teams.
And Coach K will have a front row seat. The 77-year-old retired in 2022 after leading Duke to five national championships.
“Bobby’s one of the greatest players ever in college basketball, not just at Duke,” Krzyzewski said. “I absolutely loved coaching Bobby. I played point guard, and I coached him like I wish I was him."
Hurley, a two-time All-American, is in the Duke Athletics Hall of Fame and had his No. 11 jersey retired in 1993. In his four years at Duke he led the Blue Devils to 119 wins and back-to-back national championships. He's entering his 10th season as Arizona State's head coach.