EXCLUSIVE: Sun Devils' Target Tristan Willis Talks Recruiting Updates
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been targeting players from all over. This includes the 2027 recruiting class, where they have been targeting a plethora of different positions. One of the positions that they have been targeting the most as of recently is the running back position.
They have been sorting through many of their targets, as it is nearly time for them to start making certain players more of a priority. This includes the 2027 recruiting cycle running backs that they have already offered.
One of the standout players that they have offered already is an extremely talented player and running back prospect, Tristan Willis, from Shadow Creek High School.
Willis is a priority target for many, including teams like Arizona State, the Missouri Tigers, and the Kansas Jayhawks. The Texas high school star recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail his current recruitment and his future plans.
"Things have been strong with Arizona State. They’ve been consistent with communication and are showing real interest in me as a player and person. I can tell they see me as someone who could make an impact," the Arizona State Sun Devils target stated when speaking about the newest updates surrounding the Sun Devils with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
He detailed which coach is checking in on his the most from the staff.
"Coach Isaiah Williams has been the main one reaching out. We’ve built a solid connection — he keeps it real and checks in on more than just football, and I respect that."
Will the talented prospect visit the Sun Devils, or is that out of the picture at this time?
"Yeah, they’ve been pushing for a visit, and I definitely plan on making that happen. No locked-in date yet, but I want to get out there soon."
The talented prospect would then discuss his recruitment updates as a whole.
"Recruiting’s been going up. I’ve been talking with a few programs around the country. I don’t have a top list or commitment date just yet, but I’m taking my time and weighing all my options."
The running back target for the Sun Devils would leave off with a plan of what is next for him in his recruitment.
"Next step is getting out on visits, including Arizona State. I want to get a feel for different campuses and keep building relationships before I make any decisions."
