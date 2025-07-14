EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know Arizona State Commit Cardae Mack
The Arizona State Sun Devils are one of the most talented programs in the country when it comes to building up their 2026 recruiting class, which is a class where they hold nearly 20 commitments.
They have landed many elite prospects, including Cardae "Allday" Mack. Mack is one of the most talented prospects in the country, as well as the Arizona State Sun Devils in general. He is a running back commit for the Sun Devils, and has been loyal to the Sun Devils, since he originally committed.
The prospect is a star in the field, but what about off the field? Who is Mack as a person? Many fans have the chance to learn who he is as a person following an interview that showcases Mack off the field. He had the chance to detail his current hobbies, his favorite music genre, and also what he is looking to attend school for a degree.
Mack caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail all of these key details about him as a person.
"I’m a very chill and laid-back guy. I don’t do much, honestly," said the very talented prospect who is currently committed to Arizona State when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about the person he is off the football field.
What does the talented prospect do when he isn't on the football field?
"I play basketball every so often, and I like to bowl a lot."
The talented prospect has been learning about something that is very important to him and the rest of the people around the world, the human body.
"I’m mostly interested in how the human body works, and finding a better way to keep our bodies more healthy."
The talented prospect loved music like the rest of us. He details who his favorite artist is and his favorite genre of music.
"I’m more into to the hip hop world, and one of my favorite artists out right now is definitely YTB Fatt."
The talented is far more than a running back commit, as he will also be a student at Arizona State. he detailed where he intends on spending his time at in college when it comes to schooling.
"I’m going to Arizona State to play football, and my major will be health science."
