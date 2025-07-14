EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know Sun Devils Commit Mickey Williams
The Arizona State Sun Devils have landed many talented 2026 prospects, including Mickey Williams. Williams is a very talented EDGE from the state of California.
The talented prospect brings a lot to the table. When it comes to the football scene, similar to his teammates, he is an awesome person off the field. The Arizona State Sun Devils commit recently interviewed with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI. He would discuss what type of person he is outside of football, so fans can get the chance to know what type of things he is into. Here is what he had to say.
"Off the field, I’m a laid-back, focused, and family-oriented person. I enjoy good company, real conversations, and always try to bring good energy around the people I care about. I stay true to myself and like to keep things real, no matter the situation," said the talented prospect when speaking with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about the person he is outside of the game of football.
"If I'm not playing football I like spending time with friends and family, watching football highlights, and playing video games like NCAA 26. I also enjoy working out, even when it’s not required; just staying active keeps me grounded. Sometimes I’ll tap into music or just chill and reflect," the talented prospect and video game player stated.
What does he like to do hobbies wise?
"I’m really into learning about success stories, mindset, and things that help me grow mentally and spiritually. I like anything that pushes me to be better, whether it’s sports, business, or life advice. I also enjoy leadership roles and motivating others."
Music is something many can relate to. he details what type of music he listens to, as well as his favorite artists.
"I listen to a lot of hip-hop and R&B, but it really depends on my mood. My favorite artist is probably Lil Baby because I connect with his message, work ethic, and come-up story. I also respect artists like Rod Wave and Drake for their realness and versatility."
The talented prospect already knows what he is looking to get a degree in. He details more with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
"I’m planning to go to school to play football and get a degree in criminal justice."
