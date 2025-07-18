Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast: Contending Status?
In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at history not being on Arizona State's side when it comes to truly contending for a national title - and if that should result in the team being counted out.
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham spoke about spring practices earlier this offseason. Below is a partial transcript.
Q: on practice?
Dillingham: "Yeah. I mean, on Saturday was a really good work day. I mean, we hit one of our highest workloads. I think it was actually our highest workload ever in full pads. Usually you have higher workloads without full pads on. So our guys brought good energy. I thought today it was just, you know, defense early in practice, somewhat fake energy, right? Losing some reps. Offense at the end, that was the worst last two periods of offensive football I've seen in a long time. We couldn't snap the football with our twos, threes. We got to have another guy who can snap the football, and we have to be able to not jump all sides. I mean, we haven't had that problem here, knock on wood, since I've been here, even when we sucked, we didn't have that problem. And we got to be able to clean that up, because that was the sloppy, sloppy, sloppy, that's going to lose us a lot of football games."
Q: on transfers?
Dillingham: Yeah, I think good. I think I think they're athletic. I think they're trying. I mean, they're day five in, and we are a mass install team, so we throw everything on the wall, and then you slowly, you know, later in spring, we don't have nearly the install we have, as opposed to the first five days. So I think here in weeks three, four, five, you're going to see it kind of slow down for those guys a little bit. Because right now they're playing fast, but sometimes they're playing -- all right, what step is this on? I think that's going to progress as fall camp or spring ball progresses.
Q: on running back room?
Dillingham: I mean, in an ideal world, whatever gives us the best chance to win, sometimes that's ideal featured. Sometimes that's multiple people. I think there's pros and cons of both. So I don't really have an ideal situation there. Obviously, if you can get multiple guys involved and keep guys fresh, that's a strength. But what if the one guy is so good that he doesn't get tired? Well, then you're not trying to keep him fresh. You want to keep getting the ball. So I think it's just, I don't know if I have an ideal situation. I think right now we have a bunch of guys battling, you know, to play, and I think there's a bunch of guys who deserve to play in that room right now.
