Big 12 Battles That Matter Most to Arizona State
TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State Sun Devils sit at 6-3 going into their second and final off week of the season.
A spot in the Big 12 title game is still attainable, but the Sun Devils need games to start going their way to have a shot. Arizona State on SI covers key games in the conference this week below.
Houston @ UCF
UCF has a real shot to play spoiler in year one of the reunion with Scott Frost here, as the Golden Knights have the potential to hand Houston their third conference loss and gift the Sun Devils a definitive lead in the conference standings moving ahead.
The Cougars and Knights are set to play on Friday night.
#7 BYU @ #8 Texas Tech
This is the most vital game of the week for the Sun Devils - as the team likely needs BYU to take care of Texas Tech to have a real shot to return to the Big 12 title game.
The Red Raiders finish the season with likely victories over UCF and West Virginia - this is the last real opportunity for Arizona State to regain an advantage in the standings.
Texas Tech goes into this game with QB Behren Morton back in the lineup, along with home-field advantage. BYU freshman QB Bear Bachmeier has a tough matchup ahead against Texas Tech's stingy defense as well.
This game is set to begin at 10:00 A.M. MST on Saturday morning.
Colorado @ West Virginia
These are the next two opponents for the Sun Devils - this is the real implication rather than positioning for standings.
Colorado is coming off two consecutive hapless performances in Deion Sanders' third season, while West Virginia knocked off Houston last week. Scotty Fox Jr. has emerged as the likely future at the quarterback position for the Mountaineers, and head coach Rich Rodriguez has the team competing.
The Buffaloes and Mountaineers are set to see their game begin at 10:00 A.M MST as well.
Kansas @ Arizona
Arizona is set to travel to Tempe to face Arizona State in three weeks in a season where QB Noah Fifita has seen a resurgence.
The Wildcats are set to face a pointed challenge against a Kansas team that is headlined by star QB Jalon Daniels - Arizona's performance in this game will be a major point of interest this Saturday.
The game is set to start at 1:30 P.M. MST on Saturday afternoon.
