Big 12 Games Arizona State Fans Should Pay Attention To
Arizona State is set to play Mississippi State in what has the potential to be the most consequential game of the entire week of Big 12 action.
While the Sun Devils will be challenged by a physical SEC squad, there are other Big 12 teams that Arizona State fans should be paying attention to this week.
Iowa @ Iowa State
Iowa State gets a real test in an in-state rivalry contest between two underrated programs. Iowa's defense-first mentality continues to be a reality in 2025.
Head coach Matt Campbell and quarterback Rocco Becht are set to contend for the conference title again - the Sun Devils/Cyclones are set to play on November 1.
Baylor @ SMU
Baylor is set to play a second consecutive team that is top-25 caliber following a 38-24 loss to Auburn in week one.
On one side of the equation, this has the potential to better prepare the Bears for the opening of Big 12 play against the Sun Devils on September 20. QB Sawyer Robertson and TE Michael Trigg are just two of many Baylor offensive players who gift the offense a high ceiling.
On the flip side, the questionable Bears defense certainly has the potential to continue getting picked at by strong offenses, giving the Sun Devils much film to work with heading into game week.
Oklahoma State @ Oregon
Arizona State does not face Oklahoma State, but the Cowboys will be tested with a top team in the nation in what might serve as preparation to play spoiler to a common opponent Arizona State holds with them later in the season.
Stanford @ BYU
BYU is coming off a 69-0 win over Portland State. The Cougars' defense looks to be relatively the same compared to last season, and freshman QB Bear Bachmeier has the potential to be an upgrade over former starter Jake Retzlaff.
Stanford is one of the weakest teams in all of the power four - but this still serves as a litmus test for Brigham Young, especially heading into Big 12 play despite the Sun Devils not facing them this season.
